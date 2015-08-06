By Alejandra Torres | December 23, 2016 | Lifestyle

From the retro to the modern, the following hotels boast glamorous and delightful entrances perfect for exploring (even if you're not a hotel guest).

As soon as you walk through the front doors of Mondrian South Beach, you enter a space fit for a fairytale. Designed by Marcel Wanders, the lobby exudes the designer's whimsical and visionary style. Large gold bell-shaped chandeliers reflect off the white marble floors, while the flowing floor-to-ceiling drapery adds a royal touch to windows that offer some of the best views in town. Still, the most stunning view in this lobby comes in the form of a black spiral staircase, giving off the illusion that it's floating. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach, 305-514-1500

You may be familiar with this hotel better known as The Versace Mansion. Now going by the name of The Villa Casa Casuarina, it retains the stunning views of its past. Once you enter the villa, you're immediately hit with its rich history from every corner. Built in 1930, the three-story, 10-suite luxury boutique hotel boasts a courtyard featuring original sculptures and artwork from France, including a beautiful fountain, the famous bronze statue of Aphrodite, and 130 medallions portraying the people and places that influenced Alden Freeman, one of the mansion’s first residents. You’ll leave here with a brief lesson in history and Insta-worthy pics. 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 786-485-2200

If you want a taste of the vintage, step into this Art Deco landmark nestled in the heart of South Beach. The retro-chic hotel has it all—pampering sessions, fine dining, entertainment, and stellar oceanfront views. Though it has it's fair share of modern works, the present meets the past in the hotel's old school-style couches, mini floor lamps, and patterned rugs. Don't be afraid to discover every nook and cranny. 1801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-531-1271

Step into the opulent lobby of the Faena for something truly remarkable. Upon entering, you'll instantly notice the gold pillars surrounding the main area decorated with nothing but a long stretch of red carpet, which leads to acclaimed artist Damien Hirst's nine-foot mammoth located outside. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-8800

Delano first opened its doors in 1995 as the first boutique oceanfront resort—since then, it has created the perfect space for anyone in search of the true South Beach experience. The lobby itself is a piece of art with nine distinct areas interweaving with each other through interior and exterior spaces. The best part? The hotel is home to an international collection of eclectic art, ranging from furniture and objects to art pieces. Antonio Gaudi, Man Ray, and Salvador Dali are just some of the renowned artists whose works are housed here. 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-362-2000.

First built in 1936 by Yugoslavian architect Anton Skislewicz, Hotel Breakwater exudes nostalgic charm, thanks to its original, colorful marble floors and extravagant lighting. It helps that this Art Deco gem is just steps away from Lummus Park and the Art Deco Welcome Center, making it perfectly central to this vibrant district. 940 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-908-1462

Designed in the 1950s by Morris Lapidus, this restored property blends modern elegance with key iconic elements of the original structure and design. The lobby features 25-foot ceilings, white floors, and a quirky sunken bar with the famed "stairway to nowhere." After your 5 o'clock drink, wander around the gallery for rotating art exhibitions—it’s more like a swanky art gallery than a hotel lobby. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700