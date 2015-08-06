    

7 Festive Bottles to Toast on New Year's Eve

By Samantha McCormack | December 28, 2016 | Lifestyle

Amp up the holiday spirit with any one of these cheery bottles this season.

Veuve-Clicquot-Rich-Edition

Rich NV Edition, Veuve Clicquot ($60). sherry-lehman.com

Pop open this lavish bottle of bubbly at your next celebratory gathering. If the name doesn’t speak for itself, the Rich edition boasts an intense fusion of grapefruit, pineapple, and cucumber aromas—otherwise, the perfect way to ring in 2017.

Makers-Mark-Sweater-Bottle

Bourbon Bottle with Sweater, Maker’s Mark ($25). reservebar.com

Whether you're stopping by your friend's annual ugly Christmas sweater party, or headed to an intimate dinner party, be sure to take this Maker’s Mark along with you—the merry bottle sleeve will spread smiles and holiday cheer.

Champagne-Nicolas-Feuillatte-Brut-Reserve

Brut Réserve Gold Compass Edition, Champagne Nicolas Feuillatte ($36). Publix Super Market, multiple locations

Nothing boasts more elegance—inside and out—than this fruitful Brut Réserve style champagne from Nicolas Feuillatte. Celebrate 2017 glamourously and match your nails or a flashy accessory to the matte gold bottle!

Hennessy-XO-Gift-Pack

X.O Gift Pack, Hennessy ($200). hennessy.com

It's the busiest time of the year, which means there's not much time left for intensive holiday shopping. Instead, look like you put in a lot of effort into your present with this eye-catching Hennessy gift box, brimming in bright metallic shades.

Moet-Chandon-Bursting-Bubbles-Limited-Edition

Imperial Brut Bursting Bubbles Limited Edition, Moët & Chandon ($48). reservebar.com

Impress the party host with Moët & Chandon’s limited edition bottle, ideal for popping when the clock strikes 12. This artfully designed bottle tastes just as charming as it appears, featuring alluring flavor profiles of green apples and citrus fruits, and notes of brioche and nuts.

Bache-XO-cognac

XO Cognac, Bache-Gabrielsen ($100). winechateau.com

Gift this award-winning spirit already wrapped in sophisticated packaging. This cognac promises a luxe blend of pungent flavors, aged for over a quarter century in oak casks.

Chandon-x-Rebecca-Minkoff-Champagne

2016 Limited Edition Bottle, Chandon x Rebecca Minkoff ($24). chandon.com

This year, Chandon teamed up with fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff to create a bottle with a striking aesthetic, perfect for your last Instagram pic of 2016. Plus, it boasts the same great taste of the brand's signature Brut Classic—think notes of apple, pear, and citrus fruits with a soft and elegant finish—that's ideal for sipping all evening long.

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: