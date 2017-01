By Mallory Evans | January 4, 2017 | Lifestyle

What’s a better way to usher in 2017 than with a rejuvenating spa day? We’ve rounded up five of the best destinations to detox, de-stress, and ensure a fresh start to the New Year.

Nestled within Argentinean real estate magnate Alan Faena’s namesake hotel, the Tierra Santa Healing House is inspired by the picturesque environs of Faena’s beach house on the Uruguayan coast. The journey starts with a visit to the extensive wet spa—billed as the largest of its kind in Miami—and the gorgeous marble-clad hammam, pictured. As for the treatments, they blend age-old South American healing rituals with plant-based ingredients and the latest anti-aging technologies for an experience that is pure bliss. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5570

A playful oceanfront oasis, The Confidante Miami Beach exemplifies 1950s-inspired décor from the neigborhood’s Golden Era. The pops of color and vibrant furnishings extend to the rooftop spa area, which is equipped with six private air-conditioned cabanas that are ideal for complete relaxation. If you’re primping for a night out, you can complete the day with a visit to Warren-Tricomi Studio, the hotel’s highly acclaimed full-service salon. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-605-4093

In order to truly relax, you sometimes need to break free from your habitual surroundings. We suggest a jaunt to Fort Lauderdale’s Marriott Harbor Beach Resort, an exclusive haven set along South Florida’s largest stretch of private beach. But beyond the gorgeous views is its best-kept secret: a 22,000-square-foot spa that offers a register of Elemis-branded treatments and innovative experiences like a build-your-own Salt of the Sea Scrub Bar. After the spa, the relaxation doesn’t end—all guests have access to an exclusive pool area and hot tub for the remainder of the day. 3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-3032

Home to one of the hottest dance clubs on Miami Beach, an indoor ice skating rink, and an interactive bowling alley, the EDITION is a bona fide hub of entertainment (not to mention, celebrity sightings). Therefore, it’s no surprise that the spa is host to a lineup of seriously unique treatments that you won’t experience anywhere else. For an ultra luxe session, go for the 24K Edition, which incorporates a gold-infused exfoliant. Or, try the Grapes of Wrath, an invigorating scrub that calls on nature’s antioxidant to leave you feeling totally refreshed. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4539

Situated on the picturesque enclave of Brickell Key, the spa at Mandarin Oriental conjures the sensation of jetting away to a remote oasis. The luxurious spa suites feature stunning vistas of Biscayne Bay, and the restorative treatments offered here were designed to promote a true harmony of the senses. For example, the bespoke Time Rituals experience encourages guests to book time rather than specific treatments, and begins with a soothing foot ritual that’s intended to restore a natural state of equilibrium. If you’re in need of a digital detox, book a treatment for January 14, as the spa will be introducing its monthly Digital Wellness Retreats, which encourage guests to disconnect and reinvigorate the senses. 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami, 305-913-8332