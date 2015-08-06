Jeremy Piven and Patrick Richards of Belvdere Vodka
Errol Andam and Natalia Toro
Lisa Hotchstein and Farah Abassi
Justin Bieber
Max Baum, Lisa Marino, and Carla McDonald
Tay James and Rachel Costa
Marshmellow, Patrick Richards of Belvedere Vodka, and Skrillex
Sofia Devito, Melinda Chairez, Nancy Hollenberg, and Shira Rivas
Belvedere Vodka sponsored Miami’s Fontainebleau Hotel poolside New Year's Eve celebration with a performance by Justin Bieber who counted down to the New Year with the crowd on December 31, 2016. Bieber performed a medley of songs including "Where Are You Now” “Sorry” and “Love Yourself.” Belvedere flowed while Skrillex and Marshmello joined Beiber on stage for collaboration. Notable guests included Jeremy Piven, La La Anthony, and Jonathan Cheban.