By Carla Torres and Katie Jackson | January 6, 2017 | Culture

New Year's celebrations? Check. New Year's resolutions? Double check. Everything you need to start 2017 off with a bang? Ocean Drive has you covered.

Mondaze: If you haven’t done downward dog on the 1111 Sky Deck [1] to the sound of crystal bowls while floating over Miami, you haven’t experienced @1111Vibes’ Sky Wave Yoga, taking place the first Monday of every month. Change that on the first Monday of 2017. #SkysTheLimit

This Is Sparta: Keep up with your #NewYearsResolutions and unleash your inner Spartan this year at @1Hotels’ 14,000-squarefoot Spartan Gym (the first in Miami). #FitnessGoals

TGIF: Every Friday, @FDRatDelano [2] is transporting partygoers to a different iconic city (Midnight in Paris, anyone?) at its themed Cabaret Discotheque Fridays. #WeekendWarrior

24/7 Swag: Are you #TeamNoSleep? Show your @11Miami pride by rocking one of their E11EVEN brand hats [3]. Pro tip: If you happen to be at the showclub at the right time (usually just before sunrise), you can snag one #ForFree.

All That Korean Jazz: Korean ensemble Black String [4] makes its US debut and takes center stage at @AventuraCenter January 13. #JazzItUp

Drop the Mic: Think you can rap? Check yourself when @RunTheJewels [5] bring their tongue-twisting talents to @FillmoreMB on January 25. #RapGameStrong

Soup Cleanse: Souping is the new juicing on the #WestCoast, and @Shambhalalove is bringing the detox trend to the #305 during the full- and new-moon cycles [6]. #MoonMantras

Hotel Hard Rock: The Eagles legend #DonHenley is kicking off his 2017 tour at @HardRockHolly January 25. Expect Eagles classics (think “Hotel California”) and his greatest and newest solo hits. #BoysofSummer

Fruits of Labor: Which South Florida fruit stand has been around since 1959? Only @RobertIsHereFruitsAndFarm, which has been recognized by the National Food & Beverage Foundation and is now a listing on the National Culinary Heritage Register. #MakingHistory

K9 Kitchen: Why should humans be the only ones eating healthy in 2017? @DishesforDogs is bringing good eating habits to man’s best friend with nutritionally balanced meals. #PuppyLove

Miami Beach Life: Looking for a date-night restaurant on #MiamiBeach with a low noise level, things to do on #OceanDrive, or directions to @LIVMiami from @JoesStoneCrab? Download the Miami Beach Information App for the #411 in the MB.