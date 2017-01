By Becky Randel | January 9, 2017 | Culture

With the gala season in full swing, Ocean Drives brings you three not-to-be-missed events this month.

THE NATIONAL YOUNGARTS FOUNDATION’S BACKYARD BALL

Since 1981, the National YoungArts Foundation has supported promising visual, performing, literary, and design artists aged 15 to 18.

When: January 14

Where: YoungArts Campus, 2100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

What: The highlight of YoungArts Week, the Backyard Ball draws a hip, artistic crowd, with more than 800 distinguished guests gathering to celebrate some of the nation’s best emerging artists and to support the National YoungArts Foundation’s programming. The event will include performance vignettes directed by Tony Award-nominated actor Tony Yazbeck and the presentation of the Arison Alumni Award to musician Jason Moran. Dessert and dancing under the stars on the building’s famed plaza will round out what’s sure to be a magical evening.

FAIRCHILD TROPICAL BOTANIC GARDEN AND NEIMAN MARCUS’S SPLENDOR IN THE GARDEN

Splendor in the Garden combines a garden tour, a luncheon, and a Neiman Marcus fashion show to support the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden.

When: January 11

Where: Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, 10901 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables

What: Every January for the past five years, Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and Neiman Marcus have hosted Splendor in the Garden, one of the most refined charitable events of the year. The morning begins with a Champagne reception and garden tours, followed by a beautiful luncheon and the Art of Fashion show, in which Neiman Marcus fashion director Ken Downing presents the hottest new styles from the world’s premier brands.

JACKSON HEALTH FOUNDATION’S GOLDEN ANGELS 25TH BIRTHDAY BASH





Last year’s Jackson Health Foundation gala.

When: January 21

Where: Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami

What: The Jackson Health Foundation celebrates a quarter-century of giving with its Golden Angels 25th Birthday Bash. Chaired by Janice Lipton and Fana Holtz and produced by Wow Factor, the gala evening will feature dinner, dancing, and entertainment. The Golden Angel Society is the foundation’s premier giving group, providing the funds that make its work possible. Those who cannot attend can still purchase a gift at jhf25.com and become a “miracle maker” for a burn victim.