By Mallory Evans | January 11, 2017 | Lifestyle

Cleanses, budgets, and gym commitments are taking precedent right now, but we propose a new resolution: reflecting on the beauty of South Florida living year-round with a celebratory staycation! Here are four unique options:

The first hotel from the real estate development gurus at Swire Properties, East, Miami is the ideal destination for those looking to experience the upbeat vibe of the Magic City. It’s set within the ultra modern domain of Brickell City Centre—a haven for luxury shopping and upscale dining—and is currently offering packages like ArtEAST, which includes passes to the nearby Pérez Art Museum Miami. When you go, be sure to grab a drink at rooftop bar Sugar, an elevated oasis that boasts stunning views of Biscayne Bay. 788 Brickell Plz., Miami, 305-712-7000

Romantic Escape: The Villa Casa Casuarina

Once the only private residence on Miami Beach’s Ocean Drive, and the former estate of fashion icon Gianni Versace, Villa Casa Casuarina is the epitome of luxury. The architectural gem is home to 10 ornately appointed suites, as well as several alluring spaces including the Italianate courtyard and mosaic pool, which is emblazoned with the designer’s trademark Medusa adorned with 24-carat gold. The property also features Gianni’s at the Villa, a lavish Italian and Mediterranean eatery where you can dine poolside under the stars. 1116 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 786-485-2200

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino truly has it all. Offering a high-energy nightlife scene, a lagoon-style pool and beach club, as well as a roster of fine dining options, it’s the perfect spot for those looking to stay put for a couple of days. For ultimate relaxation time, book a private poolside cabana. You’ll really feel like a rock star with access to private butler service, an exclusive pool, and a fully stocked mini bar. 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 866-502-7529

Beachfront Break: Loews Miami Beach Hotel

A perennial favorite on Collins Avenue, the historic Loews Miami Beach Hotel recently received a major revamp. All 790 luxury guest rooms have been upgraded to match the glamorous environs of the hotel’s public spaces (which stay true to the property’s Art Deco heritage), and infused with contemporary installations by Chicago-based artist Sarah Raskey. Several new culinary concepts were also born from the redesign, including Bar Collins, which features a craft cocktail menu curated by renowned mixologist Julio Cabrera of The Regent Cocktail Club. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-1601