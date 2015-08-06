Race of Champions Holds Its 28th Edition at Marlins Park

By Becky Randel | January 16, 2017 | Culture

A high-octane battle of driving skill putting the world's fastest racers against each other in identical cars comes to Marlins Park.

Last year’s Race of Champions at Olympic Park in London.

Auto racing comes in so many thrilling varieties, it would seem impossible to determine the best driver in the world. How do you compare, say, a Formula 1 champ with an off-road racer? But that’s the goal of the Race of Champions, whose 28th edition comes to Marlins Park this month. The best drivers from Nascar, IndyCar, and other disciplines climb into identical vehicles and compete based only on driving skill to determine the true “Champion of Champions.” Here’s the 411:

● The cars are all tested and certified identical by ROC officials.

● Saturday’s event features top drivers racing in individual heats. On Sunday, drivers grouped by country will compete for the ROC Nations’ Cup.

● The track will be approximately 750 yards long, and the cars will reach top speeds of over 100 mph, with fans closer to the action than at most races.

● Three of the most popular ROC drivers are South Florida residents: Juan Pablo Montoya, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Brazilian Tony Kanaan.

● Four-time Formula 1 champ Sebastian Vettel of Germany will defend the ROC title he won last year at London’s Olympic Stadium.

● The fastest car in the 2015 ROC was the Mercedes-AMG GT, clocked at 192 mph.

● Arrive two hours before the racing begins for a preshow with car and bike stunt exhibitions, DJs, cheerleaders, and more.

● All attendees will be entered into the Ultimate Seat Upgrade contest, with the winner(s) sitting in a car with an ROC driver.

● The Race of Champions is broadcast in more than 180 countries, potentially reaching over 1 billion people. January 21–22 at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, 305-480-1300