January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
January 11, 2017

Ocean Drive January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo
December 31, 2016

Justin Bieber Performs at Fontainebleau Hotel's New Year's Eve Celebration

January 17, 2017

Jason Taylor on How He's Working to Help Children Succeed & Life After the NFL
January 17, 2017

Olivia Culpo on Being a Role Model on Social Media & Her Tips for Getting Red Carpet-Ready
January 16, 2017

Emily Estefan on 'Take Whatever You Want' & What It's Like Growing Up with Gloria and Emilio Estefan

January 11, 2017

5 Miami Restos That Are Worth a Visit on Your Cheat Days in 2017
January 6, 2017

10 (Liquid) Ways to Break Your Unhealthy Cycle in the New Year
January 6, 2017

6 Light Lunch Options to Help You Stay on Track in the New Year

January 13, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
December 29, 2016

Bespoke Real Estate Presents Sagaponack's Finest $10M and Above Residences
December 27, 2016

Jewelry Designer Joseph Leone Opens the Doors to His $139 Million Mansion in Hillsboro

January 13, 2017

Tory Burch Debuts Gorgeous New Store in Miami Design District
January 12, 2017

9 Chic Boutiques for Every Type of Miami Fashionista
January 10, 2017

10 Beauty Products That Give the Illusion You Had a Relaxing Holiday Break
Search Our Site

Race of Champions Holds Its 28th Edition at Marlins Park

By Becky Randel | January 16, 2017 | Culture

Share

A high-octane battle of driving skill putting the world's fastest racers against each other in identical cars comes to Marlins Park.

Race-of-Champions.jpg

Last year’s Race of Champions at Olympic Park in London.

Auto racing comes in so many thrilling varieties, it would seem impossible to determine the best driver in the world. How do you compare, say, a Formula 1 champ with an off-road racer? But that’s the goal of the Race of Champions, whose 28th edition comes to Marlins Park this month. The best drivers from Nascar, IndyCar, and other disciplines climb into identical vehicles and compete based only on driving skill to determine the true “Champion of Champions.” Here’s the 411:

● The cars are all tested and certified identical by ROC officials.

● Saturday’s event features top drivers racing in individual heats. On Sunday, drivers grouped by country will compete for the ROC Nations’ Cup.

● The track will be approximately 750 yards long, and the cars will reach top speeds of over 100 mph, with fans closer to the action than at most races.

● Three of the most popular ROC drivers are South Florida residents: Juan Pablo Montoya, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and Brazilian Tony Kanaan.

● Four-time Formula 1 champ Sebastian Vettel of Germany will defend the ROC title he won last year at London’s Olympic Stadium.

● The fastest car in the 2015 ROC was the Mercedes-AMG GT, clocked at 192 mph.

● Arrive two hours before the racing begins for a preshow with car and bike stunt exhibitions, DJs, cheerleaders, and more.

● All attendees will be entered into the Ultimate Seat Upgrade contest, with the winner(s) sitting in a car with an ROC driver.

● The Race of Champions is broadcast in more than 180 countries, potentially reaching over 1 billion people. January 21–22 at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami, 305-480-1300

Tags: events marlins park race cars January 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY © RACE OF CHAMPIONS 2015 (ALL IMAGES); BY @JOSEMARIODIAS (HELMET)

