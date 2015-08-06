By Carla Torres | January 19, 2017 | Culture

On its 10th anniversary, the world's largest paint party is coloring Wynwood with more than just thousands of gallons of paint.

Life in Color takes Mexico.

With more than 60 shows in over 25 countries annually, the Miami-born Life in Color isn’t just a paint party; it’s a global dance phenomenon. Chief Operating Officer Eric Fuller gives us the lowdown with 10 things you need to know before you party, dance, and get covered head to toe in paint.

1. New Digs: “If Life in Color were a city, it’d be Wynwood. So we’re taking over two blocks [Mana Studios and RC Cola] in the Miami Arts District.”

2. Triple Stage Count: “We’ve got a trifecta of stages, including a local stage featuring Florida’s best up-and-coming talent.” Plus (for those who remember last year’s craziness), the Rare Stage curated by Carnage is making a comeback.

3. Star Acts: “Diplo is headlining for the first time since 2012. Joining him are Marshmello, Carnage, Illenium, Mija, Young Thug, Seven Lions, David Solano, and many more.”

4. In Living Color: “Look out for the eight-foot riser near the relaxation area, where local artists will be painting a live mural. Plus, get a custom LIC tattoo.”

Partygoers “come looking like Wite-Out and leave like a rainbow.”

5. Fuel Up: Raving can make you ravenous (and exhausted). Look out for local food trucks and java from the city’s favorite coffee roaster.

6. Got Gear? Don’t leave without an exclusive limited-edition LIC Miami X Rareform backpack. “We only made 200, and no bag is the same.”

7. Party Responsibly: “Our recycle program is back for good! Bring five empty plastic bottles and get a bottle of paint on us.”

8. Dress Code: “Come looking like Wite-Out and leave like a rainbow.”

9. Post-Paint: “Keep coloring the town neon through Sunday morning at SHOTS and Space, our official after-party partner venue.”

10. Prepare to Dye: “We’re unveiling a new paint deployment system that will blast about 10,000 gallons of paint to our 25,000 attendees. Get ready!” January 28, 2 PM to midnight, at 318 NW 23rd St., Miami