January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians
January 26, 2017

6 Miami Bars to Cheer on Your Favorite Team for This Year's Superbowl

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
January 18, 2017

Flashy, Metallic Accessories to Light Up the New Year
Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach

| January 11, 2017 | Parties

Share

On January 11, 2017, Smith & Wollensky celebrated 20 years in Miami Beach and the completion of its extensive restaurant renovation, hosting a grand bash with some of Miami’s most notable names in media and hospitality. Regarded in many circles as “America’s Steakhouse,” Smith & Wollensky showcased upgraded and modernized dining and private event spaces, an expanded indoor bar and lounge, and its stunning new Overlook Deck; an uncovered second-story terrace that features breathtaking views of South Pointe Park and Government Cut plus a full bar, lounge, and table seating. Guests can look forward to dining and live entertainment at the Overlook Deck on Thursday through Sunday evenings starting January 26.

Photography by World Red Eye

