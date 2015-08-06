Ray Briels, Cristina Franco, Karianne Arscenault, and Sydne Hornstein
Cristian Delgado, Tommy Hart, and Henry Delgado
Val Domnici and Victoria Gonzalez with Goran Lugonja
Mark O'Meara and Chef Matt King
Steamship Round of Beef
Shellfish Station
On January 11, 2017, Smith & Wollensky celebrated 20 years in Miami Beach and the completion of its extensive restaurant renovation, hosting a grand bash with some of Miami’s most notable names in media and hospitality. Regarded in many circles as “America’s Steakhouse,” Smith & Wollensky showcased upgraded and modernized dining and private event spaces, an expanded indoor bar and lounge, and its stunning new Overlook Deck; an uncovered second-story terrace that features breathtaking views of South Pointe Park and Government Cut plus a full bar, lounge, and table seating. Guests can look forward to dining and live entertainment at the Overlook Deck on Thursday through Sunday evenings starting January 26.