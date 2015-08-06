| January 11, 2017 | Parties

On January 11, 2017, Smith & Wollensky celebrated 20 years in Miami Beach and the completion of its extensive restaurant renovation, hosting a grand bash with some of Miami’s most notable names in media and hospitality. Regarded in many circles as “America’s Steakhouse,” Smith & Wollensky showcased upgraded and modernized dining and private event spaces, an expanded indoor bar and lounge, and its stunning new Overlook Deck; an uncovered second-story terrace that features breathtaking views of South Pointe Park and Government Cut plus a full bar, lounge, and table seating. Guests can look forward to dining and live entertainment at the Overlook Deck on Thursday through Sunday evenings starting January 26.