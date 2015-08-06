    

Parties

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Celebrates January Issue & 24th Anniversary with Host Olivia Culpo

People

February 8, 2017

Rony Seikaly on Life after the Miami Heat & Discovering His Passion for Music
February 7, 2017

Miami Bartenders Spill on Easy Cocktails to Make at Home for Valentine's Day
January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017

Food & Drink

February 7, 2017

Chef José Andrés Debuts Bazaar Mar (& It's Not What You'd Expect)
February 3, 2017

Ora Is Set to Become Miami's Hottest Nightclub This Year—Here's Why
January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List

Home & Real Estate

February 6, 2017

6 Ways to Make Your Home Look More Romantic
February 6, 2017

7 Winter Items to Make Your Home Feel Extra Cozy
January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year

Style & Beauty

February 3, 2017

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017
January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
| January 11, 2017 | Parties

Ocean Drive celebrated its highly anticipated January issue, and it's 24th anniversary, with cover star Olivia Culpo at Ricky’s South Beach on January 11, 2017. South Beach’s hottest new entertainment playground played host to Publisher Courtland Lantaff, Editor-in-Chief Jared Shapiro, Mayor of Miami Beach Philip Levine, and many other VIPs, who welcomed the multi-hyphenate model, actress, social media sensation, and fashion and beauty influencer to celebrate the magazine’s anniversary, and her Ocean Drive cover debut. Culpo, who stepped out in a Cushnie et Ochs dress paired with Nicholas Kirkwood heels and Jennifer Fisher jewels. VIPs and tastemakers enjoyed wines by Kim Crawford, specialty cocktails by Hangar 1 Vodka, and water from Aquacai—all paired with Ricky’s modern-day, Carnaval-themed delectable bites.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

January 30, 2017

Brazilian Artist Romero Britto to Launch New Collection of Must-Haves
January 20, 2017

Experts Predict the Hottest Cocktails Trends for 2017
January 31, 2017

The Magic City Will Again Host the Super Bowl in 2020


