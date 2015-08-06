| January 11, 2017 | Parties

Ocean Drive magazine celebrated its highly anticipated January issue (which happened to be the 24th anniversary) with cover star and glamorous beauty, Olivia Culpo, at Ricky’s South Beach on January 11, 2017. South Beach’s hottest new entertainment playground played host to Publisher Courtland Lantaff, Editor-in-Chief Jared Shapiro, Mayor of Miami Beach Philip Levine and many other VIPs, who welcomed the multi-hyphenate model, actress, social media sensation and fashion and beauty influencer to celebrate the magazine’s anniversary and her Ocean Drive cover debut. Culpo, who stepped out in a Cushnie et Ochs dress paired with Nicholas Kirkwood Heels and Jennifer Fisher jewels. VIPs and tastemakers enjoyed wines by Kim Crawford, specialty cocktails by Hangar 1 Vodka, and water from Aquacai – all paired with Ricky’s modern-day, Carnival-themed delectable bites.