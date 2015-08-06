Olivia Culpo on Being a Role Model on Social Media & Her Tips for Getting Red Carpet-Ready

By Katie Jackson | January 17, 2017 | People

We caught up with former pageant queen and model Olivia Culpo to chat about all things style, beauty, and social media.

Olivia Culpo.

Cameras flashed and fans clamored as former Miss Universe, model, and social media maven Olivia Culpo arrived at Ricky’s South Beach to celebrate her gorgeous Ocean Drive cover. The brunette bombshell, who epitomized Miami chic in a plunging white Cushnie et Ochs dress and Nicholas Kirkwood heels, had everyone staring as she strutted down the red carpet before heading inside the 1980s-inspired bar. Culpo spent the evening mingling with VIPs and snapping selfies with guests before having an epic Carl’s Jr. moment, which she posted for her 1.5 million Instagram followers to see. (Check it out for yourself, @oliviaculpo.)

Before the festivities began, we caught up with Culpo on her role as a social media star, her top style and beauty tips, and cheering on NFL beau Danny Amendola during the Patriots playoffs.

How does it feel to be on the cover of Ocean Drive’s 24th anniversary issue?

OLIVIA CULPO: Being on the cover of this magazine is a really big deal to me, just because of all the people who have been in it in the past, including the last person who was on the cover, Heidi Klum. [She] is so inspirational to me because she is career driven and a super successful woman outside of modeling. I love so many of the past people who have been on it, so it’s really an honor.

In the issue you talk about playing the cello. Any other hidden talents that we may not know about?

OC: I also sing, which I love to do. Not too many people know that!

You looked stunning at the Golden Globes. What are your top beauty tips for getting red carpet-ready?

OC: One of my top beauty tips is to definitely drink a lot of water. You can become so dehydrated on those days, and I actually have fainted before on the red carpet, so you don’t want to do that! Another tip is to drink green tea instead of coffee. I love green tea, and it’s less dehydrating and better for the skin.

Do you have any upcoming projects?

OC: Projects I have coming up are New York Fashion Week and Paris Fashion Week. Of course, I’ll be doing a lot with award season. I can’t really talk about much more than that, but you guys can stay tuned!

What have you been doing since you’ve been in Miami?

OC: It’s raining in Miami right now. I’ve been spending a lot of time staring out of my hotel window and waiting for the clouds to part—and so far it hasn’t happened!

How does it feel to have such an enormous presence on social media?

OC: Having a following of young girls on Instagram reminds you that you have to be careful about what you put out there. It’s an honor to know that I do have that type an influence, but it can also be scary sometimes because I really want to make sure that I’m setting a good example.

Are you excited for the Patriots game this weekend?

OC: I’m very excited for this game! I obviously want them to win and go to the Super Bowl, but I’m also excited because there’s three more weeks and then the season will be over, so I can finally not have a boyfriend who is working all of the time!

What is a style must-have you think every girl should own?

OC: I have a lot of style staples, but something that I love are bodysuits. You can wear them in the summer, in the fall or winter; you can wear them all of the time. And you can wear turtlenecks, long-sleeve, short-sleeve, tank tops—it’s a staple!