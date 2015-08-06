    

January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
Read More

January 11, 2017

Ocean Drive January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo
Read More

December 31, 2016

Justin Bieber Performs at Fontainebleau Hotel's New Year's Eve Celebration

Read More

January 16, 2017

Emily Estefan on 'Take Whatever You Want' & What It's Like Growing Up with Gloria and Emilio Estefan
Read More

January 13, 2017

What Nightlife Impresario Charles Khabouth Has Planned for 2017 Beyond Byblos
Read More

January 10, 2017

Michael Heverly on 'America's Next Top Model' & His Favorite Miami Spot

Read More

January 11, 2017

5 Miami Restos That Are Worth a Visit on Your Cheat Days in 2017
Read More

January 6, 2017

10 (Liquid) Ways to Break Your Unhealthy Cycle in the New Year
Read More

January 6, 2017

6 Light Lunch Options to Help You Stay on Track in the New Year

Read More

January 13, 2017

7 Luxe Ways to Organize Your Home
Read More

December 29, 2016

Bespoke Real Estate Presents Sagaponack's Finest $10M and Above Residences
Read More

December 27, 2016

Jewelry Designer Joseph Leone Opens the Doors to His $139 Million Mansion in Hillsboro

Read More

January 13, 2017

Tory Burch Debuts Gorgeous New Store in Miami Design District
Read More

January 12, 2017

9 Chic Boutiques for Every Type of Miami Fashionista
Read More

January 10, 2017

10 Beauty Products That Give the Illusion You Had a Relaxing Holiday Break
7 Ways to Have the Ultimate Spa Day at Home

By Ashton Leber | January 16, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Treating yourself to a soothing spa day, while remaining in the comforts of your own home can be possible with all the right tools and products. Here, we list seven must-haves to help you unwind and rejuvenate your skin after all those holiday indulgences.

La-Perla-Turquoise-Silk-Robe

Maison Silk Long Robe, La Perla ($1,753). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161

A luxe silk robe in a vibrant color will set the mood for you to relax and enjoy your day of pampering.

La-Mer-Intensive-Revitalizing-Mask

Intensive Revitalizing Mask, La Mer ($170). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100

This combination skin mask will instantly become a part of your everyday skincare routine. With just one use, you can expect a youthful appearance and radiant glow—just as if you really had spent your day at your local spa.

Dr-Dennis-Gross-Anti-Aging-Moisturizer

Ferluic & Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare ($72). Sephora, multiple locations

This moisturizing face cream will not only hydrate your skin, but will also diminish your wrinkles, leaving you with buttery-smooth skin. Plus, moisturizers can reduce dry, irritated, and even oily skin for an overall improved complexion.

Mullein-_-Sparrow-Bath-Salts

Bath Salts, Mullein & Sparrow ($30). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100

Sprinkle your choice of scented bath salts and soak up the organic oils to replenish your skin and ease muscle aches.

Bamford-Multi-Wick-Candle

3-Wick Scented Candle, Bamford ($82). net-a-porter.com

Get in a relaxed minset with this earthy scented candle infused with amber and rock rose. Nothing says me-time quite like the scents of a luxe candle.

Amande-Milk-Concetrate

Almond Smoothing and Beautifying Milk Concentrate, L’Occitane ($50). Sephora, multiple locations

Guaranteed to hydrate your skin up to 48 hours, this must-apply body lotion will leave your skin feeling soft and firm, thanks to the almond extracts.

Minnie-Rose-Pom-Pom-Slippers

Cashmere & Fox Fur Pom-Pom Slippers, Minnie Rose ($135). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre, Miami, 786-907-3800

Don’t forget to slip into these incredibly soft cashmere slippers for a day dedicated to soothing comfort and relaxation.

