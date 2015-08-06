By Ashton Leber | January 16, 2017 | Lifestyle

Treating yourself to a soothing spa day, while remaining in the comforts of your own home can be possible with all the right tools and products. Here, we list seven must-haves to help you unwind and rejuvenate your skin after all those holiday indulgences.

Maison Silk Long Robe, La Perla ($1,753). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161

A luxe silk robe in a vibrant color will set the mood for you to relax and enjoy your day of pampering.

Intensive Revitalizing Mask, La Mer ($170). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100

This combination skin mask will instantly become a part of your everyday skincare routine. With just one use, you can expect a youthful appearance and radiant glow—just as if you really had spent your day at your local spa.

Ferluic & Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare ($72). Sephora, multiple locations

This moisturizing face cream will not only hydrate your skin, but will also diminish your wrinkles, leaving you with buttery-smooth skin. Plus, moisturizers can reduce dry, irritated, and even oily skin for an overall improved complexion.

Bath Salts, Mullein & Sparrow ($30). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100

Sprinkle your choice of scented bath salts and soak up the organic oils to replenish your skin and ease muscle aches.

3-Wick Scented Candle, Bamford ($82). net-a-porter.com

Get in a relaxed minset with this earthy scented candle infused with amber and rock rose. Nothing says me-time quite like the scents of a luxe candle.

Almond Smoothing and Beautifying Milk Concentrate, L’Occitane ($50). Sephora, multiple locations

Guaranteed to hydrate your skin up to 48 hours, this must-apply body lotion will leave your skin feeling soft and firm, thanks to the almond extracts.

Cashmere & Fox Fur Pom-Pom Slippers, Minnie Rose ($135). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre, Miami, 786-907-3800

Don’t forget to slip into these incredibly soft cashmere slippers for a day dedicated to soothing comfort and relaxation.