Treating yourself to a soothing spa day, while remaining in the comforts of your own home can be possible with all the right tools and products. Here, we list seven must-haves to help you unwind and rejuvenate your skin after all those holiday indulgences.
Maison Silk Long Robe, La Perla ($1,753). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161
A luxe silk robe in a vibrant color will set the mood for you to relax and enjoy your day of pampering.
Intensive Revitalizing Mask, La Mer ($170). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100
This combination skin mask will instantly become a part of your everyday skincare routine. With just one use, you can expect a youthful appearance and radiant glow—just as if you really had spent your day at your local spa.
Ferluic & Retinol Anti-Aging Moisturizer, Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare ($72). Sephora, multiple locations
This moisturizing face cream will not only hydrate your skin, but will also diminish your wrinkles, leaving you with buttery-smooth skin. Plus, moisturizers can reduce dry, irritated, and even oily skin for an overall improved complexion.