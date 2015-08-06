Sponsored Post: Luxe Amenities Aboard Emirates You Didn't Know About

By Lydia Geisel | January 30, 2017 | Lifestyle

Jet lag, neighbors, or lack of legroom can make any traveler wary about flying long distances. But when you book a flight with Emirates, now serving non-­stop daily flights from Fort Lauderdale to Dubai, you won't have to worry about any of that. Thanks to their noteworthy amenities available on every flight, you can fully enjoy your journey and arrive at your destination feeling refreshed, well-rested, and most importantly, taken care of.

Beautify with Your Personal Bvlgari Kit

As is often the case with long-haul flights, you might feel run-down and unkempt. Thankfully, Emirates First Class guests can seamlessly prepare for the next part of their journey with a personal Bvlgari cosmetic bag, which includes the brand's signature fragrance, lotions, and other essentials that make freshening up hassle-free.

Fly in Privacy in Your Own Suite

When you fly Emirates First Class, you'll find your seat behind sliding doors and soaked in ambient lighting—it'll feel as if you were the only one on board. During the flight, order a cup of coffee or a glass of exclusive, hand-picked wine. Savour gourmet cuisine at any time with on-demand dining, and then relax in the comforts of your private suite. You can even fix yourself up with the help of your personal vanity table and mirror, without having to leave your seat.

Sleep Comfortably in Lie-Flat Beds

Forget everything you know about jet lag and being uncomfortable. When your seats fully recline, you're guaranteed the best in-­flight sleep you’ve ever had when you're traveling in Business Class. If you’d rather kick back and binge watch your latest guilty pleasures, take advantage of their award-­winning entertainment system with over 2,500 channels, while you charge your devices with in-­seat power outlets.

Keep Warm with Ultra-Soft & Eco-Friendly Fleece Blankets

It’s no secret that flights can get chilly. Make sure you're warm and well-rested with Emirates' eco-friendly, fleece blankets available in Economy Class.

Enjoy Award-­Winning Onboard Entertainment

With over 2,500 channels of must-­see TV shows, the latest films, and video games, Emirates makes time literally fly by thanks to its incredible onboard entertainment system for all passengers. From classic romances and intense thrillers to breaking news, there's something for every viewer to watch. If you want to take a break from the shows, steal a glimpse at the landscape and clouds below, courtesy of onboard cameras available on ice TV Live.

Travel Stress-Free with Your Children

With special kids meals, toys and games, and a friendly cabin crew, Emirates makes traveling with little ones hassle-­free. Catch up on your favorite show or take that much-needed nap, while your young ones cuddle up to their Fly with Me Animal companion toy, and get artsy with their coloring books—of all the luxe amenities aboard your Emirates flight, a comfortable and peaceful journey is definitely one worth bragging about.

Emirates is now flying from Fort Lauderdale to Dubai. Book your flight at emirates.com/us