By Becky Randel | January 23, 2017 | Culture

The Miami Marathon is back for its 15th annual celebration of mile after mile of tropical views.

Every January on a Sunday morning in Miami, some 25,000 people gather to do what many would consider unthinkable—run 26.2 miles. A true test of endurance and persistence, the Miami Marathon & Half Marathon is also one of the most picturesque courses in the world. "The mild weather, the scenic course, and most importantly the diverse people seem to all intersect with perfection," says Frankie Ruiz, co-founder of the Miami Marathon. “The course includes just about all those spots a local would take an out-of-towner to visit. Falling in love with Miami again that morning is not uncommon.”

Now in its 15th year, the race—which takes place this January 29—takes runners through the beautiful neighborhoods of Coconut Grove, downtown, and Miami Beach, leaving a trail of dollars in its wake. The Miami Marathon, Ruiz says, is “one of the city’s signature economic impacting events. It generates well over $50 million each year for our local economy.” And this being Miami, the marathon offers plenty of excitement for non-runners as well.

There will be 20 entertainment spots spaced along the route, consisting of DJs, bands, and high school performers. In honor of the 15th anniversary, the organizers are also creating 15 different “surprise and delight” encounters. Additional activities include a free Health & Fitness Expo at Marlins Park and a 5K Tropical Run, beginning at Miami Children’s Museum, on Saturday. Plus, a kids run kicks off at 11 AM on Sunday on the last 1.2 miles of the marathon course.