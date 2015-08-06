    

January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
Read More

January 11, 2017

Ocean Drive January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo
Read More

December 31, 2016

Justin Bieber Performs at Fontainebleau Hotel's New Year's Eve Celebration

Read More

January 20, 2017

Experts Predict the Hottest Cocktails Trends for 2017
Read More

January 17, 2017

Jason Taylor on How He's Working to Help Children Succeed & Life After the NFL
Read More

January 17, 2017

Olivia Culpo on Being a Role Model on Social Media & Her Tips for Getting Red Carpet-Ready

Read More

January 18, 2017

How Paradigm Kitchen Plans to Bridge the Gap between Sustainable & Delicious Food
Read More

January 11, 2017

5 Miami Restos That Are Worth a Visit on Your Cheat Days in 2017
Read More

January 6, 2017

10 (Liquid) Ways to Break Your Unhealthy Cycle in the New Year

Read More

January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat
Read More

January 19, 2017

7 Miami Homes with Kitchens So Incredible, You'll Cook Dinner Every Night
Read More

January 18, 2017

Miami Interior Designers Reveal the Top Trends for 2017

Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
Read More

January 18, 2017

Flashy, Metallic Accessories to Light Up the New Year
Read More

January 13, 2017

Tory Burch Debuts Gorgeous New Store in Miami Design District
The Miami Marathon Celebrates 15 Years of Races

By Becky Randel | January 23, 2017 | Culture

Share

The Miami Marathon is back for its 15th annual celebration of mile after mile of tropical views.

miami-marathon.jpg

Every January on a Sunday morning in Miami, some 25,000 people gather to do what many would consider unthinkable—run 26.2 miles. A true test of endurance and persistence, the Miami Marathon & Half Marathon is also one of the most picturesque courses in the world. "The mild weather, the scenic course, and most importantly the diverse people seem to all intersect with perfection," says Frankie Ruiz, co-founder of the Miami Marathon. “The course includes just about all those spots a local would take an out-of-towner to visit. Falling in love with Miami again that morning is not uncommon.”

Now in its 15th year, the race—which takes place this January 29—takes runners through the beautiful neighborhoods of Coconut Grove, downtown, and Miami Beach, leaving a trail of dollars in its wake. The Miami Marathon, Ruiz says, is “one of the city’s signature economic impacting events. It generates well over $50 million each year for our local economy.” And this being Miami, the marathon offers plenty of excitement for non-runners as well.

There will be 20 entertainment spots spaced along the route, consisting of DJs, bands, and high school performers. In honor of the 15th anniversary, the organizers are also creating 15 different “surprise and delight” encounters. Additional activities include a free Health & Fitness Expo at Marlins Park and a 5K Tropical Run, beginning at Miami Children’s Museum, on Saturday. Plus, a kids run kicks off at 11 AM on Sunday on the last 1.2 miles of the marathon course.

Tags: events marathon miami marathon January 2017
 
 
Tags: events marathon miami marathon January 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF MIAMI MARATHON

