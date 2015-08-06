    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
Read More

January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
Read More

January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

People

See More
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
Read More

January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
Read More

January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians
Read More

January 26, 2017

6 Miami Bars to Cheer on Your Favorite Team for This Year's Superbowl

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
Read More

January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
Read More

January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
Read More

January 18, 2017

Flashy, Metallic Accessories to Light Up the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Pursebox Aims to Make School Lunchboxes More Fashionable

By Becky Randel | January 25, 2017 | People

Share

Only in Miami could school lunch look so chic.

school-lunch.jpg

Melissa Yanovitch (left) and Jennifer Bivona, creators of the Pursebox (top right), available in three vibrant colors, are making school lunch a little more fun and a lot more stylish.

What’s a young girl to do when she wants to look cool at school but her lunchbox options are limited to Dora the Explorer and other icons of the grade-school set? That was precisely the question asked and answered by Melissa Yanovitch and Jennifer Bivona, founders of the Miami-based start-up Ma Petite and creators of the Pursebox. Inspired by Jennifer’s childhood habit of carrying her mother’s purses to school, the line consists of insulated lunchboxes that look just like luxe purses.

“We couldn’t believe there wasn’t anything on the market already and initially sent out a bunch of prototypes to Miami-based moms,” says Yanovitch. “Before we even launched, people were finding our website and the pre-orders started coming in quickly. The thing we didn’t expect is how many moms would order one for their child and then, as soon as they received it, order another one for themselves and some as gifts.”

Sales are booming for the BPA-free Purseboxes, which can be carried by hand or slung over the shoulder with the included cross-body strap, and girls everywhere are happily toting their sandwiches in style. Tweens (and their moms) are especially pleased with the bright, age-appropriate designs, which let them segue into adolescence in a suitable yet still fashionable way. Best of all, a portion of the sales proceeds are donated to Baby2Baby, an organization that provides diapers, clothing, and other basic necessities for low-income children.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: fashion lunch stylish January 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY GARY JAMES (YANOVITCH AND BIVONA)

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 30, 2017

Brazilian Artist Romero Britto to Launch New Collection of Must-Haves
Read More

January 4, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
Read More

January 5, 2017

Miami Fitness Trainers Share Tips on Staying in Shape for All of 2017


View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: