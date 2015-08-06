By Carla Torres | January 20, 2017 | People

We've asked the top industry experts to weigh in on the top trends this year. Cheers to a spirited 2017!

Ben Potts

Leave it to the Beaker & Gray co-owner and former finance executive turned barkeeper to challenge the status quo.

"An adjustment of approachability of menus. The rate at which bartenders absorb, process, and use new ingredients and procedures sometimes outpaces the interest, by the general consumer, in obscure menu items. When that happens, guests go back to 'comfort' items and new and exciting cocktails get overlooked. With an adjustment to how these offerings are described, their sales will hopefully increase."

Gabe Orta

One of the forces behind BarLab, and the brains behind The Broken Shaker is calling the return of bartenders.

"There will be more fermented ingredients, kafir sodas, and fermented fruits and vegetables turned into cocktail ingredients. The neighborhood bartender is back; it's all about friendly service hospitality. No more speakeasy mixologist."

Gabriel Urrutia

The energetic voice behind SpiritedMiami.com, regional sales director for Jordan Vineyard & Winery, and former Beam Suntory brand specialist dives right in.

"Micheladas will become the new Bloody Mary—you're going to see more banana in cocktails, and chick pea water as vegan friendly egg substitute."

Giovanny Gutierrez

When he's not mixing up rum cocktails around town as Bacardi's brand specialist for their high-end rum collection Facundo, he's making predictions about rum.

"Sipping rum continues to take center stage, and frozen cocktails becoming craftier (frozen daiquiris, frosé, etc)."

John Lermayer

The man behind Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company has his eyes set on one thing, and one thing only.

"Sherry, sherry, and more sherry. Did I mention sherry?"

Julio Cabrera

GQ cover model and Miami's pioneer cantinero keeps it classic and classy as always.

"Go back to the basics: Italian aperitivos, mostly Campari, and the Negroni as a cocktail, with all kind of spirits."

Rob Ferrara

Single Malt Scotch Whisky Ambassador for The Glenlivet would drink on the job, sort of.

"Highballs. Whisk(e)y and craft sodas. I really like The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve with Dry Lavender soda."