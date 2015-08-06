We've asked the top industry experts to weigh in on the top trends this year. Cheers to a spirited 2017!
Ben Potts
Leave it to the Beaker & Gray co-owner and former finance executive turned barkeeper to challenge the status quo.
"An adjustment of approachability of menus. The rate at which bartenders absorb, process, and use new ingredients and procedures sometimes outpaces the interest, by the general consumer, in obscure menu items. When that happens, guests go back to 'comfort' items and new and exciting cocktails get overlooked. With an adjustment to how these offerings are described, their sales will hopefully increase."
"There will be more fermented ingredients, kafir sodas, and fermented fruits and vegetables turned into cocktail ingredients. The neighborhood bartender is back; it's all about friendly service hospitality. No more speakeasy mixologist."