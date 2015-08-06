    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
Read More

January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
Read More

January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

People

See More
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
Read More

January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
Read More

January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians
Read More

January 26, 2017

6 Miami Bars to Cheer on Your Favorite Team for This Year's Superbowl

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
Read More

January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
Read More

January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
Read More

January 18, 2017

Flashy, Metallic Accessories to Light Up the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Experts Predict the Hottest Cocktails Trends for 2017

By Carla Torres | January 20, 2017 | People

Share

We've asked the top industry experts to weigh in on the top trends this year. Cheers to a spirited 2017!

Ben Potts

Leave it to the Beaker & Gray co-owner and former finance executive turned barkeeper to challenge the status quo.

Ben-Potts-Beaker-and-Gray

"An adjustment of approachability of menus. The rate at which bartenders absorb, process, and use new ingredients and procedures sometimes outpaces the interest, by the general consumer, in obscure menu items. When that happens, guests go back to 'comfort' items and new and exciting cocktails get overlooked. With an adjustment to how these offerings are described, their sales will hopefully increase."

Gabe Orta

One of the forces behind BarLab, and the brains behind The Broken Shaker is calling the return of bartenders.

Gabe-Orta

"There will be more fermented ingredients, kafir sodas, and fermented fruits and vegetables turned into cocktail ingredients. The neighborhood bartender is back; it's all about friendly service hospitality. No more speakeasy mixologist."

Gabriel Urrutia

The energetic voice behind SpiritedMiami.com, regional sales director for Jordan Vineyard & Winery, and former Beam Suntory brand specialist dives right in.

Gabriel-Urrutia

"Micheladas will become the new Bloody Mary—you're going to see more banana in cocktails, and chick pea water as vegan friendly egg substitute."

Giovanny Gutierrez

When he's not mixing up rum cocktails around town as Bacardi's brand specialist for their high-end rum collection Facundo, he's making predictions about rum.

Giovanny-Gutierrez

"Sipping rum continues to take center stage, and frozen cocktails becoming craftier (frozen daiquiris, frosé, etc)."

John Lermayer

The man behind Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company has his eyes set on one thing, and one thing only.

John Lermayer

"Sherry, sherry, and more sherry. Did I mention sherry?"

Julio Cabrera

GQ cover model and Miami's pioneer cantinero keeps it classic and classy as always.

Julio-Cabrera

"Go back to the basics: Italian aperitivos, mostly Campari, and the Negroni as a cocktail, with all kind of spirits."

Rob Ferrara

Single Malt Scotch Whisky Ambassador for The Glenlivet would drink on the job, sort of.

Rob_Ferrara

"Highballs. Whisk(e)y and craft sodas. I really like The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve with Dry Lavender soda."

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: cocktails drinks trends new year _feature
Categories: People

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 30, 2017

Brazilian Artist Romero Britto to Launch New Collection of Must-Haves
Read More

January 4, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
Read More

January 5, 2017

Miami Fitness Trainers Share Tips on Staying in Shape for All of 2017


View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: