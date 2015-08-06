    

8 Luxe Hotels for the Ultimate Staycation in Miami

By Becky Randel | January 27, 2017 | Lifestyle

Miami's top hotels offer more than just an overnight stay. From a beach morning with brunch to a spa day or pool party, everyone can feel like a VIP.

Staycation.jpg

Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles offers everything from beach days to decadent treatments at its five-star spa.

Miami is best known for its breathtaking beach lined with chic hotels, extravagant spas, lively pool parties, and water views from every angle. But do you have to stay in one of the hotels to join in on the fun? Not always. Indulge in a full day of sun, sand, swim, or spa at one of the city’s top hotels with day passes that range from simple chair rentals to full-on spa-lunch-cabana packages. Hotels are rolling out the red carpet—even for guests who don’t need a bed to sleep in.

MAGNIFICENT VIEWS: Mondrian South Beach
Only one hotel on South Beach can boast stunning sunset and skyline views, and that’s the Mondrian. The sleek hotel offers an excellent day pass to its sprawling bayfront pool deck. From Monday to Saturday, guests can score a pool chair with a $50 food and beverage minimum, and on Sundays it’s complimentary! Cabanas may also be rented at varying rates, and thrill-seekers can enjoy water sports with jet skis, boating, kayaks, and paddle boards directly from the hotel’s marina. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach, 305-514-1500

PACKAGE DEAL: Fontainebleau Miami Beach
There isn’t much you can’t get at the legendary Fontainebleau; the hotel even has specialized daytime bundles that take guests from pool to spa to lunch and beyond. Its special day package (starting at $175) for one or two includes a treatment at Lapis Spa and use of the facilities, lunch at the French Riviera-inspired La Côte restaurant, access to the pool and beach, and savings at the property’s numerous shops. Guests can up the ante with a cabana or daybed rental. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-538-2000

UNBEATABLE PRICE: The Confidante Miami Beach
Craving a relaxing day outside but feeling noncommittal? Head over to The Confidante, where the pool is open to the public. Rent a chair for only $13 and indulge in the hotel’s vibrant scene, full outdoor menu, handcrafted cocktails, direct beach access, and tropical garden. Put those saved dollars toward a delightful breakfast on the patio at the lobby restaurant or rent a cabana or bungalow. On weekends, the property plays host to an energetic pool party with DJ from 2 to 6 pm. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-424-1234

PRE-BEACH WORKOUT: Anatomy at 1220 and Nautilus, a SIXTY Hotel
Locals alert! As if you needed another reason to join Anatomy at 1220—the über-exclusive gym/medspa/wellness center—members of the progressive fitness facility now receive a complimentary Cabana Club VIP Card to Nautilus, a SIXTY Hotel in South Beach. VIP benefits cover pool and beach access as well as generous discounts and preferred reservations on cabanas, valet, the Expat boutique, and all food and beverages, including the delicious Driftwood Room. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700

Staycation2.jpg

Poolside cabanas at The Confidante.

INDULGENT SPA DAY: Acqualina Resort & Spa
Relaxation isn’t just about the beach, and there’s no better place for a decadent day of pampering than the five-star Acqualina Spa by ESPA. The 20,000-square-foot Sunny Isles facility features state-of-the-art treatment rooms, a private pool, and a magnificent restaurant and terrace. Any guest who books a treatment (the Himalayan salt stone massage is amazing) can spend the entire day at the spa, soaking up the positive energy from the new Himalayan salt walls, refreshing ice fountains, and Roman waterfall. Certain treatments, such as the Escape from the Beach, even include a healthy lunch. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach, 305-918-8000

MOST ZEN: The Standard Hotel, Miami Beach
Located on sheltered Belle Isle, The Standard’s magnificent pool deck, set among winding tropical gardens, directly overlooks Biscayne Bay. Here, a day pass grants a pool chair and entry to all indoor and outdoor spa amenities, including the famed Finnish sauna, Roman waterfall hot tub, and Turkish hamam. A treatment in the world-class hydrotherapy spa and wellness center (the yoga classes are top-notch) also comes with access to the pool. Grab a fresh juice from the terrace or an organic bite from The Lido Bayside Grill. Pool memberships are available as well, and don’t worry about screaming kids; this property is adults-only. 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-1717

LIVING LA VIDA LOCAL: The Raleigh Miami Beach
The Raleigh, one of South Beach’s iconic Art Deco hotels, offers an excellent Daycation program for Florida residents. The all-day pool pass, including chair and service, is covered by a $30 food and beverage minimum on weekdays, $60 on weekends. With the new restaurant from chef Jose Icardi having just rolled out, a lunch of fresh seasonal ingredients followed by a relaxing pool day makes for a great deal. 1775 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-6300

PARTY PEOPLE: SLS South Beach/Hyde Beach
The SLS in South Beach is the place to go if you’re seeking a boozy day party surrounded by like-minded, gorgeous revelers. The property’s Hyde Beach pool club offers 8,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor space, cuisine from renowned chef José Andrés, and superlative mixology. The legendary parties feature world-class DJs, while the Saturday fiesta includes Champagne showers, multiple spinning booths, and 1,000 energetic celebrators. Prices for the daybeds and cabanas are determined by food and beverage minimums. Beach access is run by Boucher Brothers, offering public beach chair rentals. 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-1701

Tags: hotels miami hotels vacation staycation January 2017
Categories: Lifestyle

