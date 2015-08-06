    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
Read More

January 11, 2017

Ocean Drive January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo
Read More

December 31, 2016

Justin Bieber Performs at Fontainebleau Hotel's New Year's Eve Celebration

People

See More
Read More

January 20, 2017

Experts Predict the Hottest Cocktails Trends for 2017
Read More

January 17, 2017

Jason Taylor on How He's Working to Help Children Succeed & Life After the NFL
Read More

January 17, 2017

Olivia Culpo on Being a Role Model on Social Media & Her Tips for Getting Red Carpet-Ready

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 18, 2017

How Paradigm Kitchen Plans to Bridge the Gap between Sustainable & Delicious Food
Read More

January 11, 2017

5 Miami Restos That Are Worth a Visit on Your Cheat Days in 2017
Read More

January 6, 2017

10 (Liquid) Ways to Break Your Unhealthy Cycle in the New Year

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat
Read More

January 19, 2017

7 Miami Homes with Kitchens So Incredible, You'll Cook Dinner Every Night
Read More

January 18, 2017

Miami Interior Designers Reveal the Top Trends for 2017

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
Read More

January 18, 2017

Flashy, Metallic Accessories to Light Up the New Year
Read More

January 13, 2017

Tory Burch Debuts Gorgeous New Store in Miami Design District
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

These Are the Top Wedding Planners in Miami You Need to Know

By Alejandra Torres | January 24, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Is a wedding on the horizon for you? Now that he's popped the question, the beautiful chaos of venues, flowers, cakes, and more awaits. Make things a little less topsy-turvy by booking one of these top wedding planners.

Carrie Zach Events

Carrie-Zach-Events

If you want to wed like the stars, look no further. From intimate soirées to corporate galas, Carrie Zach specializes in all types of events, though it's her wedding planning that steals the show. With a full service option that includes 24/7 access to a planner, out-of-state travel service, and a top-notch wedding spot in the city, brides-to-be will get the wedding of their dreams. Zach has also planned weddings for high-profile clients in the past, including NFL players, professional golfers, and sports agents, so you'll know you're in good hands. 495 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-926-4038

Luxurious Events

Luxurious-Events

With Luxurious Events, brides can create the wedding they've always envisioned, by picking out every minute detail from a curated list of luxurious collections. Selecting centerpieces, silverware, and decor becomes an elegant and seamless affair with this unique concept. And like the name suggests, you'll also be presented with a list of over-the-top locations for your big day, including Vizcaya Museum and Gardens and the famous Cruz Building. 10300 Sunset Dr., Miami, 305-921-4366

Mondrian South Beach

Mondrian-South-Beach-Wedding

Besides having one of the prettiest hotel lobbies in the city, Mondrian South Beach now has a dedicated events department that caters to all your bridal needs, whether it be floral arrangements or choosing menus, or helping you set up the ceremony. You can rest assured every detail will be taken care of. The newly renovated Sunset Ballroom space also includes the famous Marcel Wanders-designed spiral lace staircase for the ultimate entrance. The best part? The GuyAndGirl Spa in the hotel is the perfect place for the bridal party to get ready and receive the ultimate pampering before the big day. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach, 305-514-1950

Eric Trelles Events

Eric-Trelles-Events

With over 20 years in the business, Eric Trelles is one wedding planner you know you can trust. He knows all the venues in the city that will meet your needs. From tropical to whimsical, and artsy to industrial, any couple can find the ideal place to say their vows. Offering a la carte services, Trelles also promises the most personal of experiences when it comes to planning, designing, and coordinating. 7225 SW 48th St., Miami, 305-342-1286

Inspired Events

Inspired-Events

If you want affordable luxury, look to Inspired Events for your upcoming ceremony. When you book the all-inclusive wedding plan service, you won't have to fret about catering, decor, and entertainment. You can focus on the things that really matter since the dedicated planners will also handle the appointments, the setting up, and the actual event. All you have to do is say, "I do." 8036 SW 81st Dr., Miami, 305-421-6335

Bonus: STARR Catering Group

Starr-Catering

If you're a bride who values the power of a good food display, look to Starr Catering Group to decorate your wedding with beautiful and lavish dishes. They're a full-service catering and special events company based in Miami, which provides a one-of-a-kind sensory experience through innovative and artful cuisine for each client's vision. Even if it's one aspect of your big day, you'll know your guests will be more than satisfied. 2151 NW First Ct., Miami, 305-906-1018

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: couples planners weddings engagement _feature
Categories: Lifestyle

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 4, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
Read More

January 5, 2017

Miami Fitness Trainers Share Tips on Staying in Shape for All of 2017
Read More

January 9, 2017

The Jazz Age Lawn Party Comes to Miami During Art Deco Weekend


View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

or Subscribe to the Print Edition: