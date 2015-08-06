By Alejandra Torres | January 24, 2017 | Lifestyle

Is a wedding on the horizon for you? Now that he's popped the question, the beautiful chaos of venues, flowers, cakes, and more awaits. Make things a little less topsy-turvy by booking one of these top wedding planners.

If you want to wed like the stars, look no further. From intimate soirées to corporate galas, Carrie Zach specializes in all types of events, though it's her wedding planning that steals the show. With a full service option that includes 24/7 access to a planner, out-of-state travel service, and a top-notch wedding spot in the city, brides-to-be will get the wedding of their dreams. Zach has also planned weddings for high-profile clients in the past, including NFL players, professional golfers, and sports agents, so you'll know you're in good hands. 495 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-926-4038

With Luxurious Events, brides can create the wedding they've always envisioned, by picking out every minute detail from a curated list of luxurious collections. Selecting centerpieces, silverware, and decor becomes an elegant and seamless affair with this unique concept. And like the name suggests, you'll also be presented with a list of over-the-top locations for your big day, including Vizcaya Museum and Gardens and the famous Cruz Building. 10300 Sunset Dr., Miami, 305-921-4366

Besides having one of the prettiest hotel lobbies in the city, Mondrian South Beach now has a dedicated events department that caters to all your bridal needs, whether it be floral arrangements or choosing menus, or helping you set up the ceremony. You can rest assured every detail will be taken care of. The newly renovated Sunset Ballroom space also includes the famous Marcel Wanders-designed spiral lace staircase for the ultimate entrance. The best part? The GuyAndGirl Spa in the hotel is the perfect place for the bridal party to get ready and receive the ultimate pampering before the big day. 1100 West Ave., Miami Beach, 305-514-1950

With over 20 years in the business, Eric Trelles is one wedding planner you know you can trust. He knows all the venues in the city that will meet your needs. From tropical to whimsical, and artsy to industrial, any couple can find the ideal place to say their vows. Offering a la carte services, Trelles also promises the most personal of experiences when it comes to planning, designing, and coordinating. 7225 SW 48th St., Miami, 305-342-1286

If you want affordable luxury, look to Inspired Events for your upcoming ceremony. When you book the all-inclusive wedding plan service, you won't have to fret about catering, decor, and entertainment. You can focus on the things that really matter since the dedicated planners will also handle the appointments, the setting up, and the actual event. All you have to do is say, "I do." 8036 SW 81st Dr., Miami, 305-421-6335

If you're a bride who values the power of a good food display, look to Starr Catering Group to decorate your wedding with beautiful and lavish dishes. They're a full-service catering and special events company based in Miami, which provides a one-of-a-kind sensory experience through innovative and artful cuisine for each client's vision. Even if it's one aspect of your big day, you'll know your guests will be more than satisfied. 2151 NW First Ct., Miami, 305-906-1018