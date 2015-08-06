    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
Read More

January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
Read More

January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

People

See More
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
Read More

January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 3, 2017

Ora Is Set to Become Miami's Hottest Nightclub This Year—Here's Why
Read More

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
Read More

January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
Read More

January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
Read More

January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 3, 2017

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017
Read More

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Brazilian Artist Romero Britto to Launch New Collection of Must-Haves

By Becky Randel | January 30, 2017 | Culture

Share

Mexican media magnate Carlos Slim partners with Romero Britto to help bring the celebrated artist's colorful works to the masses.

britto.jpg

Passionate by Romero Britto.

Mention the name Romero Britto to anyone who’s remotely art-savvy and the reaction is the same: Vibrant colors and playful shapes immediately spring to mind. The celebrated Brazilian-born, Miami-made artist has turned his whimsical art into a recognizable brand, with licensing deals around the world with industry titans like Disney and Coca-Cola. But Britto isn’t done. A new licensing agreement with Carlos Slim’s Grupo Carso (a conglomerate that includes retail stores) will deliver a line of apparel, handbags, and home décor items featuring the artist’s distinctive work.

“Carlos Slim is the biggest patron of the arts you can imagine,” says Britto, who has been friends with the Mexican billionaire for years. Slim is such a fan of his painting that Britto was the first living artist chosen to exhibit at Museo Soumaya, Slim’s private museum in Mexico City. The artist says the new partnership grew organically from their friendship (which has included painting lessons with Slim’s grandchildren): “I think our discussions were always going in one direction.” Rolling out in 2017, the new collection is a logical extension of Britto’s well-established art-meets-commerce strategy.

“I don’t want my art to be just in possession of the elite of the world,” he explains. “The important thing is to be understood, because there are a lot of artists—and I respect everyone—who pick things that very few people can understand or relate to. So the lucky one is [the artist] who can speak to as many people as possible.” Britto doesn’t come from a background of privilege, which is perhaps why he appreciates work that appeals to a wide audience. “My mother was concerned with taking care of nine children; there was no time for museums.”

As a child, he says, “I just knew I needed to change my life.” He loved education, and even went to law school before realizing he had to follow his passion: “I never thought I could do anything with my art. But I always wanted to share my work with people.” These days Britto spends his time traveling the world and working in his 50,000-square-foot Wynwood studio and his two Lincoln Road shops, which together employ 100 people.

He is also evolving with the times, dipping his toe into the burgeoning world of street art. Recently, on a whim, he drew flowers on the exterior of his building, but a few days later they were vandalized. “Whoever did this to me did me the biggest favor, because I’d never thought about doing my art in that context. Now I’m putting spray paint and texture in my work just because of this incident… They opened up a new tunnel for me.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: museum art artists romero britto January 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF ROMERO BRITTO

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 30, 2017

Brazilian Artist Romero Britto to Launch New Collection of Must-Haves
Read More

January 20, 2017

Experts Predict the Hottest Cocktails Trends for 2017
Read More

January 9, 2017

The Jazz Age Lawn Party Comes to Miami During Art Deco Weekend


View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: