By Charlyne Varkonyi Schaub | January 31, 2017 | Home & Real Estate

Cubism makes a comeback in Miami, flashing geometric patterns and eye-catching colors across the interiors of trendy Magic City spaces.

Clockwise from top left: Fireclay Tile’s Brights, available in matte and gloss finishes, are inspired by gemstones and minerals. Casa Cielo ($45 each). Miami Design District, 40 NE 26th St., 305-573-4988; Richard Forwood’s Geometric Platform Bed features faceted diamonds pieced by hand with precisely mitered edges. Restoration Hardware ($2,995– $3,895). Aventura Mall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., 305-935-1253; Sacha Lakic designed this Pollen end table with a smoked-glass top. “I love the combination of metal and glass—masculine and feminine materials and form,” Charette says. Roche Bobois ($2,245). 450 Biltmore Way, Coral Gables, 305-444-1017; The stools in Britto Charette’s Faceta Collection are handcrafted in Peru and topped with Kyle Bunting cowhide. “They can be used as stools, side tables, and accent tables,” says Britto. Britto Charette ($1,800). Wynwood Office, 310 NW 26th St., Ste. A, Miami, 305-640-5005; Origami dining table, made from cedar, has recessed geometric cuts on all four sides. “20th-century Cubism is perfectly married with today’s wood trends in this piece,” says Britto. Artefacto ($2,400). 4440 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Ste. 1600, Coral Gables, 305-774-0004; The tortoiseshell pattern of the midnight-blue crystal vase is serene,” says Charette, “and its petite size will fit perfectly in a powder room or displayed on a bookshelf.” Lalique ($3,500). Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., 305-537-5150; Britto Charette designed this bedroom, featuring a geometric headboard, for a condo in the Trump Hollywood building.

Britto and David Charette, principals of the luxury interior design firm Britto Charette, were at the forefront of the retro-Cubism craze three years ago when they collaborated with Kyle Bunting—noted for creating the decorative hide rug—on a collection of geometric- patterned stools and mirrors. “Retro Cubism is an important trend,” says Britto, who was named a “Star on the Rise” in 2015 by the Design Center of the Americas. “Its applications for designers really are limitless.”

Indeed, Cubism in interior design is no longer just about hanging a Picasso on the bedroom wall. “We’re seeing [the style] everywhere, from textiles to packaging to home furnishings. In fact, we have incorporated it in custom headboards and furniture.” A three-time finalist for Interior Design magazine’s Best of Year award, Britto Charette is currently working on projects at the Ritz-Carlton Residences, Regalia, and Hawk’s Landing. 310 NW 26th St., Ste. A, Miami, 305-640-5005