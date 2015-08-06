By Aldous Tuck | January 31, 2017 | Watches & Jewelry

Sporty design and multi-functionality makes these chronographs the hottest stopwatches.

Clockwise from top left: Audemars Piguet has paired the power of its caliber 2385 movement with the three-counter chronograph design created by Gerald Genta in the early ’70s to produce the Royal Oak Chronograph in yellow gold ($56,600). The 41mm case is made of 18k yellow gold and houses a “Grande Tapisserie” dial in either new pale blue or traditional silvery white. Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 305-864-6776

Biennially since 2002, Richard Mille has released a timepiece to honor the Le Mans Classic, and this year’s RM 11-02 (price on request) once again brings technical expertise and esprit de corps styling to the wrist. Featuring an automatic caliber in grade 5 titanium, an annual calendar, and a UTC display, this 24-hour flyback chronograph sports the colors of Le Mans and is limited to 150 pieces. Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 305-866-6656

Introduced in 1963, Rolex’s Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona ($12,400) is reimagined in 904L steel, with a black ceramic monobloc Cerachrom bezel that was developed and patented by Rolex. Blending high technology and sleek aesthetics, this latest evolution of the celebrated chronograph pays tribute to the heritage of world-class auto racing. Kirk Jewelers, 142 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-371-1321

Aviation is an integral part of the history of IWC Schaffhausen, and the new Pilot’s Watch Timezoner Chronograph ($11,900) takes that tradition to new heights. The first mechanical watch to permit a new time zone to be set with a single rotation, this cool chrono has a self-winding mechanical movement as well as glass that isn’t affected by changes in air pressure, making it the consummate copilot. Miami Design District, 140 NE 39th St., 305-507-7488

A chronograph allows the wearer to time multiple events with precision and ease, making it perfect for the athletic lifestyle of South Floridians. The most basic models combine a traditional watch with a stopwatch, while more complicated pieces offer advanced features, such as timing accurate to a tenth of a second. Some chronographs are built with a particular sport in mind, such as aviation, sailing, or auto racing, fulfilling the specific timing needs of that sport. Coming up, iconic timepieces, each bearing a distinctive design DNA, that are both functional and exquisitely eye-catching. Start the clock!