    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
Read More

January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
Read More

January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

People

See More
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
Read More

January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
Read More

January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians
Read More

January 26, 2017

6 Miami Bars to Cheer on Your Favorite Team for This Year's Superbowl

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
Read More

January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
Read More

January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
Read More

January 18, 2017

Flashy, Metallic Accessories to Light Up the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

4 Sporty Timepieces for the Man Always On-the-Go

By Aldous Tuck | January 31, 2017 | Watches & Jewelry

Share

Sporty design and multi-functionality makes these chronographs the hottest stopwatches.

Watches-0002.jpg

Clockwise from top left: Audemars Piguet has paired the power of its caliber 2385 movement with the three-counter chronograph design created by Gerald Genta in the early ’70s to produce the Royal Oak Chronograph in yellow gold ($56,600). The 41mm case is made of 18k yellow gold and houses a “Grande Tapisserie” dial in either new pale blue or traditional silvery white. Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 305-864-6776

Biennially since 2002, Richard Mille has released a timepiece to honor the Le Mans Classic, and this year’s RM 11-02 (price on request) once again brings technical expertise and esprit de corps styling to the wrist. Featuring an automatic caliber in grade 5 titanium, an annual calendar, and a UTC display, this 24-hour flyback chronograph sports the colors of Le Mans and is limited to 150 pieces. Bal Harbour Shops, 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 305-866-6656

Introduced in 1963, Rolex’s Oyster Perpetual Cosmograph Daytona ($12,400) is reimagined in 904L steel, with a black ceramic monobloc Cerachrom bezel that was developed and patented by Rolex. Blending high technology and sleek aesthetics, this latest evolution of the celebrated chronograph pays tribute to the heritage of world-class auto racing. Kirk Jewelers, 142 E. Flagler St., Miami, 305-371-1321

Aviation is an integral part of the history of IWC Schaffhausen, and the new Pilot’s Watch Timezoner Chronograph ($11,900) takes that tradition to new heights. The first mechanical watch to permit a new time zone to be set with a single rotation, this cool chrono has a self-winding mechanical movement as well as glass that isn’t affected by changes in air pressure, making it the consummate copilot. Miami Design District, 140 NE 39th St., 305-507-7488

A chronograph allows the wearer to time multiple events with precision and ease, making it perfect for the athletic lifestyle of South Floridians. The most basic models combine a traditional watch with a stopwatch, while more complicated pieces offer advanced features, such as timing accurate to a tenth of a second. Some chronographs are built with a particular sport in mind, such as aviation, sailing, or auto racing, fulfilling the specific timing needs of that sport. Coming up, iconic timepieces, each bearing a distinctive design DNA, that are both functional and exquisitely eye-catching. Start the clock!

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: watches timepieces accessories luxury January 2017
Categories: Watches & Jewelry

PHOTOGRAPHY (CLOCKWISE FROM TOP LEFT) BY GREEN SHARON/GETTY IMAGES; COURTESY OF
RICHARD MILLE; COURTESY OF AUDEMARS PIGUET; COURTESY OF ROLEX; COURTESY OF IWC

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 30, 2017

Brazilian Artist Romero Britto to Launch New Collection of Must-Haves
Read More

January 4, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
Read More

January 5, 2017

Miami Fitness Trainers Share Tips on Staying in Shape for All of 2017


View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: