By Laura Garrison | January 25, 2017 | Lifestyle

Celebrate the New Year with a new look for your most prized possession: your phone. Check out these fun, chic cases to dress up your iPhone 7.

Kickstand iPhone 7 Case, Moshi ($50). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100

A sleek look meets practicality with the Moshi iPhone case—the kickstand built into the back makes everything from surfing the web to watching Netflix convenient.

Do Not Disturb iPhone 7 Case, Marc Jacobs ($45). Bloomingdale's, The Falls, Miami, 305-252-6300

Don’t bother trying to explain to your friends that you’re too absorbed with your new toy to pay attention. Cut right to the chase with this cheeky Marc Jacobs phone case to get the message across.

Victorian Garden iPhone Case in Pink Roses, Gresso ($30). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161

Class up your new phone with this elegant black option printed with pink roses.

Stoned iPhone 7 Case, Zero Gravity ($26-28). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100

For a look that’s as simple as it is cool, put your phone in the Zero Gravity Stoned case for a more masculine vibe.

iPhone 7 & 7 Plus Case, Casetify ($36). Anthropologie, multiple locations

Give your phone a touch of whimsy with this transparent case, decorated with a flower-adorned deer.

Saguaro iPhone 7 Plus Case, Sonix ($35). shopbop.com

Opt for a cactus printed case for an eye-catching, chic protective layer for your phone.

Black/Gold Leather Icon Wallet for iPhone 7, HEX ($50). hexbrand.com

Doubling as a wallet, this black and gold case is ideal for those who like to have everything in one place.