By Becky Randel | January 30, 2017 | Culture

Make room for this month's most elite galas and philanthropic events.

Counting Crows will headline this year’s Dolphins Cancer Challenge concert.

BIKER GANG

For the past seven years, the Miami Dolphins have hosted the Dolphins Cancer Challenge—a cycling extravaganza that raises millions for Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami. This year’s event features five different bicycle routes, a 5K walk for non-bikers, and a concert by Counting Crows at the finish line celebration. Thus far, the Cancer Challenge has raised a total of $16.5 million for Sylvester, making it the largest single charity event in the NFL. February 11.

UNITED FOR A CURE

Miamians know all about Jorge and Darlene Pérez’s philanthropic efforts. One charity that’s particularly close to their hearts: United Cerebral Palsy of South Florida. Darlene’s sister has cerebral palsy, and the local influencer will be hosting Buen Provencho Miami!—an exclusive dinner at the Westin Colonnade in Coral Gables to benefit UCP. The city’s foremost chefs will gather to cook a fantastic meal for guests, followed by dancing. February 9.

Women of Tomorrow Gala.

BLACK-TIE BASH

Guests will be dressed to the nines at Women of Tomorrow’s annual black-tie gala at the waterfront Mandarin Oriental Miami. With a goal of connecting at-risk girls with highly accomplished professional women who offer guidance and skills for success, the benefit will include cocktails and dinner followed by dancing, with entertainment by Soul Survivors. March 4.

ALL IN

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami is one of the city’s top philanthropic organizations, raising funds and creating programming for children throughout Greater Miami. This year’s annual Big Experience Gala will be larger than life, featuring an auction village, dinner, dancing, a performance from the Bigs and Littles, a DJ with percussionist, and gourmet cuisine, all taking place at the JW Marriott Marquis. March 4.