January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

February 3, 2017

Ora Is Set to Become Miami's Hottest Nightclub This Year—Here's Why
January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

February 3, 2017

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017
January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
Mark Your Calendars: Here Are the Must-Attend Galas in Miami

By Becky Randel | January 30, 2017 | Culture

Share

Make room for this month's most elite galas and philanthropic events.

miami-galas-1.jpg

Counting Crows will headline this year’s Dolphins Cancer Challenge concert.

BIKER GANG
For the past seven years, the Miami Dolphins have hosted the Dolphins Cancer Challenge—a cycling extravaganza that raises millions for Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami. This year’s event features five different bicycle routes, a 5K walk for non-bikers, and a concert by Counting Crows at the finish line celebration. Thus far, the Cancer Challenge has raised a total of $16.5 million for Sylvester, making it the largest single charity event in the NFL. February 11.

UNITED FOR A CURE
Miamians know all about Jorge and Darlene Pérez’s philanthropic efforts. One charity that’s particularly close to their hearts: United Cerebral Palsy of South Florida. Darlene’s sister has cerebral palsy, and the local influencer will be hosting Buen Provencho Miami!—an exclusive dinner at the Westin Colonnade in Coral Gables to benefit UCP. The city’s foremost chefs will gather to cook a fantastic meal for guests, followed by dancing. February 9.

miami-galas-2.jpg

Women of Tomorrow Gala.

BLACK-TIE BASH
Guests will be dressed to the nines at Women of Tomorrow’s annual black-tie gala at the waterfront Mandarin Oriental Miami. With a goal of connecting at-risk girls with highly accomplished professional women who offer guidance and skills for success, the benefit will include cocktails and dinner followed by dancing, with entertainment by Soul Survivors. March 4.

ALL IN
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Miami is one of the city’s top philanthropic organizations, raising funds and creating programming for children throughout Greater Miami. This year’s annual Big Experience Gala will be larger than life, featuring an auction village, dinner, dancing, a performance from the Bigs and Littles, a DJ with percussionist, and gourmet cuisine, all taking place at the JW Marriott Marquis. March 4.

Tags: events philanthropy galas miami events women of tomorrow february 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY WORLDREDEYE.COM (WOMEN OF TOMORROW GALA); JANETTE PELLEGRINI/GETTY IMAGES (COUNTING CROWS)

