January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians
January 26, 2017

6 Miami Bars to Cheer on Your Favorite Team for This Year's Superbowl

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
January 18, 2017

Flashy, Metallic Accessories to Light Up the New Year
5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List

By Carla Torres | January 31, 2017 | Food & Drink

Some of Miami's most enticing dishes and cocktails are kept under wraps and up the sleeves of the city's best chefs and mixologists. How do you eat like a local in the know? By ordering secret off-menu items—but you didn’t hear it from us.

miami-off-menu-food.jpg

The egg yolk-topped bucatini carbonara at Fooq’s is a cult favorite.

PO’BOY PEARL: MIGNONETTE DOWNTOWN
Danny Serfer’s got a shucking secret, and it comes in the form of a double-decker po’boy. That means your choice of bivalves from the marquee, which chef de cuisine Bobby Frank shucks and fries on the spot and adds to your conch or shrimp po’boy. It’s like finding a pearl in the ocean. 210 NE 18th St., Miami, 305-374-4635

PRINCE OF PIZZA: PAULIE GEE’S
Don’t be fooled by the dozen-plus pies Paulie Gee is slinging; there’s more where those came from, namely the Return to Prince Street pie with fra diavolo sauce, spicy cupped pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, and horseradish. Also: the best blistering eggplant parm you’ve ever had. Insert eggplant emoji here. 8001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-558-8315

CHOCOLATE WASTED: COYA
In need of a drink that doubles as a pick-me-up? Whisper the magic words “Algarrobina in the Tropics” to your bartender, and you shall receive a pisco, egg white, Panther cold brew, coconut cream concoction garnished with shaved chocolate for sweet measure. 999 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-415-9990

TOP-SECRET BUNS: PINCHO FACTORY
The struggle of choosing between the toston, fritanga, or quesadilla burger at Pincho Factory is real. Next time, inquire about the father of the untraditional burger—the Foreman burger—with two grilled cheese sandwiches as buns. Pro tip: Early birds on Sundays get one of the baker’s dozen of pastelito burgers, which is basically the same idea, but with guava pastelitos holding your patty and cheese intact. 30 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables, 305-446-5666

MOONLIGHT BRUNCH: FOOQ’S
Regulars at Fooq’s always order the bucatini amatriciana. The enlightened, however, know that the bucatini carbonara from the brunch menu can also be had for supper. The more you know… 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 786-536- 2749

Tags: dining restaurants miami restaurants mignonette hidden fooq's february 2017
Categories: Food & Drink

PHOTOGRAPHY BY GIOVANNY GUTIERREZ (FOOQ’S); COURTESY OF MIGNONETTE (PO’BOY)

