By Carla Torres | January 31, 2017 | Food & Drink

Some of Miami's most enticing dishes and cocktails are kept under wraps and up the sleeves of the city's best chefs and mixologists. How do you eat like a local in the know? By ordering secret off-menu items—but you didn’t hear it from us.

The egg yolk-topped bucatini carbonara at Fooq’s is a cult favorite.

PO’BOY PEARL: MIGNONETTE DOWNTOWN

Danny Serfer’s got a shucking secret, and it comes in the form of a double-decker po’boy. That means your choice of bivalves from the marquee, which chef de cuisine Bobby Frank shucks and fries on the spot and adds to your conch or shrimp po’boy. It’s like finding a pearl in the ocean. 210 NE 18th St., Miami, 305-374-4635

PRINCE OF PIZZA: PAULIE GEE’S

Don’t be fooled by the dozen-plus pies Paulie Gee is slinging; there’s more where those came from, namely the Return to Prince Street pie with fra diavolo sauce, spicy cupped pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, and horseradish. Also: the best blistering eggplant parm you’ve ever had. Insert eggplant emoji here. 8001 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-558-8315

CHOCOLATE WASTED: COYA

In need of a drink that doubles as a pick-me-up? Whisper the magic words “Algarrobina in the Tropics” to your bartender, and you shall receive a pisco, egg white, Panther cold brew, coconut cream concoction garnished with shaved chocolate for sweet measure. 999 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-415-9990

TOP-SECRET BUNS: PINCHO FACTORY

The struggle of choosing between the toston, fritanga, or quesadilla burger at Pincho Factory is real. Next time, inquire about the father of the untraditional burger—the Foreman burger—with two grilled cheese sandwiches as buns. Pro tip: Early birds on Sundays get one of the baker’s dozen of pastelito burgers, which is basically the same idea, but with guava pastelitos holding your patty and cheese intact. 30 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables, 305-446-5666

MOONLIGHT BRUNCH: FOOQ’S

Regulars at Fooq’s always order the bucatini amatriciana. The enlightened, however, know that the bucatini carbonara from the brunch menu can also be had for supper. The more you know… 1035 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 786-536- 2749