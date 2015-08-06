By Becky Randel | January 31, 2017 | Culture

With the Super Bowl airing globally this month, Miami already starts to prepare for 2020, when America's biggest sporting event will return to the Magic City.

Past Miami Super Bowl halftime shows included performances by Tony Bennett and Patti LaBelle (1995).

After the Hard Rock Stadium underwent a $450 million renovation, with the world’s largest indoor street art gallery to boot, Miami is ready to set yet another record: the most Super Bowls ever hosted by a city. The year 2020 will mark South Florida’s 11th time hosting, and this occasion—which coincides with the NFL’s 100th anniversary—is set to be an all-out extravaganza.

Mike Zimmer, president of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, points to Super Bowl Park as the hot spot for the festivities. “It’s going to be unbelievable—it’s a fan center, free of charge, that runs across 14 city blocks,” he says of the park, which will start at the InterContinental hotel in downtown and run up to the Pérez Art Museum Miami. Activities at the park will include tailgates, celebrity chef demonstrations, interactive games, concerts, player meet-and-greets, a zipline with skyline views, and more.

“Technology will drive a big part of this as well; a lot of things we’re looking at probably haven’t even been invented yet,” says Zimmer, noting one experience would allow fans to upload their pictures directly onto the 19-story-tall illuminated wall of the InterContinental. “[The Super Bowl] is a huge financial impact for us. Hundreds of millions of dollars come into our community,” says Zimmer. “Then, you have another hundreds of millions of dollars in media exposure. It’s going to be special.”