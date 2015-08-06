    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
Read More

January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
Read More

January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

People

See More
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
Read More

January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 3, 2017

Ora Is Set to Become Miami's Hottest Nightclub This Year—Here's Why
Read More

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
Read More

January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
Read More

January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
Read More

January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 3, 2017

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017
Read More

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The Magic City Will Again Host the Super Bowl in 2020

By Becky Randel | January 31, 2017 | Culture

Share

With the Super Bowl airing globally this month, Miami already starts to prepare for 2020, when America's biggest sporting event will return to the Magic City.

miami-superbowl.jpg

Past Miami Super Bowl halftime shows included performances by Tony Bennett and Patti LaBelle (1995).

After the Hard Rock Stadium underwent a $450 million renovation, with the world’s largest indoor street art gallery to boot, Miami is ready to set yet another record: the most Super Bowls ever hosted by a city. The year 2020 will mark South Florida’s 11th time hosting, and this occasion—which coincides with the NFL’s 100th anniversary—is set to be an all-out extravaganza.

Mike Zimmer, president of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee, points to Super Bowl Park as the hot spot for the festivities. “It’s going to be unbelievable—it’s a fan center, free of charge, that runs across 14 city blocks,” he says of the park, which will start at the InterContinental hotel in downtown and run up to the Pérez Art Museum Miami. Activities at the park will include tailgates, celebrity chef demonstrations, interactive games, concerts, player meet-and-greets, a zipline with skyline views, and more.

“Technology will drive a big part of this as well; a lot of things we’re looking at probably haven’t even been invented yet,” says Zimmer, noting one experience would allow fans to upload their pictures directly onto the 19-story-tall illuminated wall of the InterContinental. “[The Super Bowl] is a huge financial impact for us. Hundreds of millions of dollars come into our community,” says Zimmer. “Then, you have another hundreds of millions of dollars in media exposure. It’s going to be special.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: events sports football super bowl february 2017 superbowl
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY DOUG COLLIER/AFP/GETTY IMAGES (BENNETT); KEVIN MAZUR/WIREIMAGE (THE WHO); JEFF HAYNES/AFP/GETTY
IMAGES (WONDER); JAMIE SQUIRE/GETTY IMAGES (ESTEFAN); ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP/GETTY IMAGES (PRINCE)

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 30, 2017

Brazilian Artist Romero Britto to Launch New Collection of Must-Haves
Read More

January 20, 2017

Experts Predict the Hottest Cocktails Trends for 2017
Read More

January 9, 2017

The Jazz Age Lawn Party Comes to Miami During Art Deco Weekend


View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: