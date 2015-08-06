    

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians
January 26, 2017

6 Miami Bars to Cheer on Your Favorite Team for This Year's Superbowl

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
January 18, 2017

Flashy, Metallic Accessories to Light Up the New Year
Here Are the Top Events to Check Out in Miami This Month

By Carla Torres and Katie Jackson | February 1, 2017 | Culture

Share

While the rest of the country is wearing mittens and drinking hot cocoa, we Miamians are gearing up for the Veuve Carnaval and exchanging our cell phones for a beach retreat. Hello, February.

miami-events.jpg

Miami Lingo: Ever wish there were a croqueta emoji? Or stickers with all the things Miamians say? Your wish has been granted (“literally”) thanks to @ChatChowTV's Miami Sticker Pack (download it from the App Store). #YaTuSabes

At Peace: Disconnect from everything (including technology) and reconnect with yourself one Sunday a month (this month it’s February 5) at @MOMiami during Mandarin Oriental’s Digital Wellness Program, featuring yoga, sound-bowl singing, journaling, and special spa treatments. #RelaxAndReboot

Hot Wheels: Everyone’s favorite Brickell cycling studio, @RedBikeStudios, is riding north to Aventura. Think you can keep up? Find out with one of its Champion- (60-minute) or Rumba-themed rides. #Hardcore

Hits That Sting: Do you know how many Grammys @TheOfficialSting has won? A whopping 16. And on February 25, you’ll be able to see why, as he takes center stage at @FillmoreMB. #Roxanne

Champagne Showers: Is there anything better than spending a Saturday sippin’ @VeuveClicquot and dancing Carnaval-style? We think not. Good thing the VeuveClicquotCarnaval is back for its third annual shindig on March 4 at Museum Park. #VeuveAllDay

We Want S’more: In honor of the 100th anniversary of the @GirlScouts cookie program, your wildest snack dreams are coming true. Move over, Thin Mints; the s’mores cookie is here forever. Download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to locate the nearest cookie booth (or order online). #CookieMonster

Theater Geek: Catch the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George during its run at @ArshtCenter through February 12. Or make it a two-a-day on February 10 when @AlanCummingSnaps brings his cabaret show, Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs, to Miami for one night only. #CurtainCall

Steak and Eggs: It’s what’s for brunch at @EatSTK every Sunday. That and bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and a side of revelry. #SundayFunday Next Level: You’ve mastered the Pilates portion at @PilatesOne, but have you felt the #BURN? This 30-minute class combines cardio, conditioning, and intense calorie burning into one full-body sweat sesh that’ll have you hurting oh so good. #LegDay

Tags: events activities social media what to do february 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP/GETTY IMAGES (STING); COURTESY OF TRE GALLERY (CUMMING)

