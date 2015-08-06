By Carla Torres and Katie Jackson | February 1, 2017 | Culture

While the rest of the country is wearing mittens and drinking hot cocoa, we Miamians are gearing up for the Veuve Carnaval and exchanging our cell phones for a beach retreat. Hello, February.

Miami Lingo: Ever wish there were a croqueta emoji? Or stickers with all the things Miamians say? Your wish has been granted (“literally”) thanks to @ChatChowTV's Miami Sticker Pack (download it from the App Store). #YaTuSabes

At Peace: Disconnect from everything (including technology) and reconnect with yourself one Sunday a month (this month it’s February 5) at @MOMiami during Mandarin Oriental’s Digital Wellness Program, featuring yoga, sound-bowl singing, journaling, and special spa treatments. #RelaxAndReboot

Hot Wheels: Everyone’s favorite Brickell cycling studio, @RedBikeStudios, is riding north to Aventura. Think you can keep up? Find out with one of its Champion- (60-minute) or Rumba-themed rides. #Hardcore

Hits That Sting: Do you know how many Grammys @TheOfficialSting has won? A whopping 16. And on February 25, you’ll be able to see why, as he takes center stage at @FillmoreMB. #Roxanne

Champagne Showers: Is there anything better than spending a Saturday sippin’ @VeuveClicquot and dancing Carnaval-style? We think not. Good thing the VeuveClicquotCarnaval is back for its third annual shindig on March 4 at Museum Park. #VeuveAllDay

We Want S’more: In honor of the 100th anniversary of the @GirlScouts cookie program, your wildest snack dreams are coming true. Move over, Thin Mints; the s’mores cookie is here forever. Download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to locate the nearest cookie booth (or order online). #CookieMonster

Theater Geek: Catch the Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Sunday in the Park with George during its run at @ArshtCenter through February 12. Or make it a two-a-day on February 10 when @AlanCummingSnaps brings his cabaret show, Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs, to Miami for one night only. #CurtainCall

Steak and Eggs: It’s what’s for brunch at @EatSTK every Sunday. That and bottomless mimosas, Bloody Marys, and a side of revelry. #SundayFunday Next Level: You’ve mastered the Pilates portion at @PilatesOne, but have you felt the #BURN? This 30-minute class combines cardio, conditioning, and intense calorie burning into one full-body sweat sesh that’ll have you hurting oh so good. #LegDay