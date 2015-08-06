Street Art for Mankind Rounds Up Miami's Top Artists to Combat Child Slavery

By Becky Randel | February 2, 2017 | Culture

A Nobel Peace Prize winner and the world's top street artists come together with Florida-based nonprofit Street Art for Mankind to battle child slavery.

“We will do five continents, one each year,” says Thibault Decker, “and I hope by the end we will have freed, if not every single child slave, then at least I hope we are close.”

Recent statistics regarding child slavery are staggering. According to the United Nations’ International Labour Organization, there are 168 million child laborers worldwide, with up to 1.2 million children trafficked into forced labor every year. The nonprofit organization Street Art for Mankind was founded with the goal of creating social change through art, and it has chosen Miami as the launchpad for a five-year, multi-continent series of events to raise awareness about this heartbreaking issue.

Taking over Miami’s Little River district from February 11 through 20, Street Art for Mankind will offer art workshops and performances to raise funds for the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit established by Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi to fight child labor. The event will unveil 12,000 square feet of art from 30 of the world’s most prominent street artists, such as Chor Boogie and Miami’s own Trek Six. “Street artists fighting for the children of the streets just makes beautiful sense,” says Thibault Decker, Street Art for Mankind’s Miami-based cofounder. “It’s a big deal to have a Nobel Peace Prize winner launch an international event here. We are opening the eyes of the rest of the world through art.” February 10–20, 7401 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-409-4168