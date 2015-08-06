    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
Read More

January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
Read More

January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

People

See More
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
Read More

January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
Read More

January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians
Read More

January 26, 2017

6 Miami Bars to Cheer on Your Favorite Team for This Year's Superbowl

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
Read More

January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
Read More

January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
Read More

January 18, 2017

Flashy, Metallic Accessories to Light Up the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Street Art for Mankind Rounds Up Miami's Top Artists to Combat Child Slavery

By Becky Randel | February 2, 2017 | Culture

Share

A Nobel Peace Prize winner and the world's top street artists come together with Florida-based nonprofit Street Art for Mankind to battle child slavery.

Street-Art-for-Mankind.jpg

“We will do five continents, one each year,” says Thibault Decker, “and I hope by the end we will have freed, if not every single child slave, then at least I hope we are close.”

Recent statistics regarding child slavery are staggering. According to the United Nations’ International Labour Organization, there are 168 million child laborers worldwide, with up to 1.2 million children trafficked into forced labor every year. The nonprofit organization Street Art for Mankind was founded with the goal of creating social change through art, and it has chosen Miami as the launchpad for a five-year, multi-continent series of events to raise awareness about this heartbreaking issue.

Taking over Miami’s Little River district from February 11 through 20, Street Art for Mankind will offer art workshops and performances to raise funds for the Kailash Satyarthi Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit established by Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi to fight child labor. The event will unveil 12,000 square feet of art from 30 of the world’s most prominent street artists, such as Chor Boogie and Miami’s own Trek Six. “Street artists fighting for the children of the streets just makes beautiful sense,” says Thibault Decker, Street Art for Mankind’s Miami-based cofounder. “It’s a big deal to have a Nobel Peace Prize winner launch an international event here. We are opening the eyes of the rest of the world through art.” February 10–20, 7401 NW Miami Ct., Miami, 786-409-4168

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: philanthropy charity organization street art february 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY DEAR WORLD/ROBERT FOGARTY

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 30, 2017

Brazilian Artist Romero Britto to Launch New Collection of Must-Haves
Read More

January 4, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
Read More

January 5, 2017

Miami Fitness Trainers Share Tips on Staying in Shape for All of 2017


View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: