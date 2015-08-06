| January 25, 2017 | Parties

On January 25, 2017, Ocean Drive magazine hosted an invitation-only event at Nina's House at The Confidante Miami Beach, bringing the January feature, INSTAMiami, a six-page editorial feature profiling Miami's hottest social influencers, to life. The fête was hosted by the social media stars profiled including Seth Browarnik, Isabella Rangel Grutman, Giovanny Gutierrez, Andrea Minski, and Alexander Mijares drawing an elite mix of attendees. Guests toasted along side them with Nina's House specialty cocktails courtesy of Fleur de Lis Vodka and enjoyed light bites while staying hydrated with water from Aquacai. The social gathering was filled with interactive photo moments including a GIF photo booth and a Social Scavenger Hunt affording participants the opportunity to win fun prizes courtesy of The Confidante Miami Beach.