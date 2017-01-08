    

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

February 3, 2017

Ora Is Set to Become Miami's Hottest Nightclub This Year—Here's Why
January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

February 3, 2017

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017
January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017

By Ana Prodanovich, anaprodanovich.com | February 3, 2017 | Style & Beauty

A new year is all about reinventing your look. Ana Prodanovich searched Instagram to grab some inspo from our favorite stars on 2017’s hautest hairdos.

Braid it Back: @mariamenounos

#christiandior spring/summer2017

A photo posted by maria menounos (@mariamenounos) on

Take braids from sweet to sexy when you cornrow the bottom half of your hair like Maria Menounos. You may need a stylist to help you out on this one, so book your braid bar appointment now!

Short & Wavy: @emrata

Golden Globes

A photo posted by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Emily Ratajkowski did it. So did Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, and Kendall Jenner. Hair cut just above the shoulders and waved to perfection is the ‘do to do in 2017.

Messy Topknot: @haileybaldwin

The topknot trend isn’t going anywhere. This year, make like Hailey Baldwin and throw your hair into a high bun and make it look equal parts polished and unkempt.

Headbands: @josephineskriver

i spy you @sarasampaio (tag someone who makes you smile)

A photo posted by Josephine Skriver (@josephineskriver) on

This hair accessory is all you need to make your messy hair day look intentional. Copy Josephine Skriver and sport one while on some well-earned vacation time in the sun.

Ear Tuck: @sofiarichie

A photo posted by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

Sofia Richie may be a teenager, but we should all take style notes! Pin your hair back behind the ears, part it in the middle, and slick it down with some styling cream to achieve a polished and modern look.

Tousled: @jourdandunn

A photo posted by Jourdan Dunn (@jourdandunn) on

Tousled hair with a deep side-part was all over the runways for Spring/Summer ‘17. Leave it up to Victoria’s Secret Angel Jourdan Dunn to show us exactly how to pull it off in real life.

Follow Ana Prodanovich on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Tags: beauty hair hair styling instagrams looks
Categories: Style & Beauty

PHOTOGRAPHY VIA INSTAGRAM.COM/MARIAMENOUNOS; INSTAGRAM.COM/EMRATA; INSTAGRAM.COM/HAILEYBALDWIN; INSTAGRAM.COM/JOSEPHINESKRIVER; INSTAGRAM.COM/SOFIARICHIEINSTAGRAM.COM/JOURDANDUNN

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: