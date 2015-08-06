    

Parties

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Presents January Cover Party & 24th Anniversary Celebration Hosted by Olivia Culpo

People

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017
January 30, 2017

Letter from the Publisher: February 2017
January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney

Food & Drink

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List
January 27, 2017

8 Miami Restaurants That Will Seriously Impress Vegetarians
January 26, 2017

6 Miami Bars to Cheer on Your Favorite Team for This Year's Superbowl

Home & Real Estate

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year
January 26, 2017

Peek Inside Lenny Kravitz's Former $25 Million Sunset Island Manse
January 23, 2017

5 Gorgeous Residences That Offer Places to Dock Your Boat

Style & Beauty

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
January 18, 2017

Flashy, Metallic Accessories to Light Up the New Year
Search Our Site

5 Romantic Couples Massages He'll Love, Too

By Alejandra Torres | February 2, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Instead of chocolates and flowers this Valentine's Day, why not opt for something both of you can enjoy at the same time? These five romantic spa getaways are the perfect ways to treat your man and yourself.

The Confidante Miami Beach

The-Confidante-Miami-Beach-Spa

At The Confidante Miami Beach, you and your beau will really feel the love when you request the Couples Massage package. Spend 80 minutes receiving a customized therapy session for two in the spacious and relaxing spa cabana. The session begins with a personalized consultation with spa therapists so you can select your level of pressure, and finishes off with a 15-minute deep scalp massage. The best part? If you book during February 13-19, you'll also receive a complimentary bottle of Champagne and strawberries! 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-424-1234

Nautilus, A SIXTY Hotel

Nautilus-Pool-_-Backyard

Head to the chic Nautilus hotel for a spa experience you and your love won't forget. With their Couples Getaway Massage, you'll receive an hour of deep tissue, Swedish, or aromatherapy, and a mimosa Champagne sugar scrub for soft (and bubbly) skin. Afterward, take some time to stay for a glass of Champagne to toast a romantic Valentine's Day. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental

Mandarin-Oriental-Spa-Suite

Couples looking to up the intimacy factor this holiday can book a luxurious VIP spa suite for the ultimate experience. Boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, and breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay, the spa suite is also where you and your beau will be treated to the Couples Time Ritual. Rather than booking specific treatments, this package allows guests to book times, so it's easier to customize each service to specific needs. Whatever massage you do end up choosing, expect the treatments to start with a soothing foot ritual, and conclude with just enough time to cuddle and relax. 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami, 305-913-8332

Tierra Santa Healing House at the Faena Hotel

Tierra-Santa-Faena-Hotel

At the Tierra Santa Healing House, you'll definitely find bliss in the 22,000 square-foot sanctuary, especially when you book The Art of Love retreat. A therapeutic palo santo exfoliation, a muscle-melting quartz stone massage, soothing Amazonian clay applications with scalp massages, and a couples rain shower is just a part of what you'll receive when you book this package. Couples can also expect a two-hour facial after you've been treated to an organic spa lunch on the private terrace. Throughout the day, love birds can also enjoy a bottle of Champagne, a soak in the tub, and indulge in a few light bites—don't forget to blow off some steam in one of the largest hammams in the East Coast during your stay. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5570

Little Palm Island Resort & Spa

Little-Palm-Island-Resort

If you want your couple spa day to turn into a full-blown staycation, head over to Little Palm Island Resort & Spa for a decadent weekend getaway. When you book the Romance Spa Package, you and your partner will get three soothing services, which you can spread out during the length of your stay—you can be sure that after an 80-minute massage, a love bath, and a sugar body polish, you and your beau will be closer than ever. 28500 Overseas Hwy., Little Torch Key, 305-872-2524

Categories: Lifestyle

January 30, 2017

Brazilian Artist Romero Britto to Launch New Collection of Must-Haves
January 4, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Olivia Culpo
January 5, 2017

Miami Fitness Trainers Share Tips on Staying in Shape for All of 2017


OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: