By Alejandra Torres | February 2, 2017 | Lifestyle

Instead of chocolates and flowers this Valentine's Day, why not opt for something both of you can enjoy at the same time? These five romantic spa getaways are the perfect ways to treat your man and yourself.

At The Confidante Miami Beach, you and your beau will really feel the love when you request the Couples Massage package. Spend 80 minutes receiving a customized therapy session for two in the spacious and relaxing spa cabana. The session begins with a personalized consultation with spa therapists so you can select your level of pressure, and finishes off with a 15-minute deep scalp massage. The best part? If you book during February 13-19, you'll also receive a complimentary bottle of Champagne and strawberries! 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-424-1234

Head to the chic Nautilus hotel for a spa experience you and your love won't forget. With their Couples Getaway Massage, you'll receive an hour of deep tissue, Swedish, or aromatherapy, and a mimosa Champagne sugar scrub for soft (and bubbly) skin. Afterward, take some time to stay for a glass of Champagne to toast a romantic Valentine's Day. 1825 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-503-5700

Couples looking to up the intimacy factor this holiday can book a luxurious VIP spa suite for the ultimate experience. Boasting floor-to-ceiling windows, and breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay, the spa suite is also where you and your beau will be treated to the Couples Time Ritual. Rather than booking specific treatments, this package allows guests to book times, so it's easier to customize each service to specific needs. Whatever massage you do end up choosing, expect the treatments to start with a soothing foot ritual, and conclude with just enough time to cuddle and relax. 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami, 305-913-8332

At the Tierra Santa Healing House, you'll definitely find bliss in the 22,000 square-foot sanctuary, especially when you book The Art of Love retreat. A therapeutic palo santo exfoliation, a muscle-melting quartz stone massage, soothing Amazonian clay applications with scalp massages, and a couples rain shower is just a part of what you'll receive when you book this package. Couples can also expect a two-hour facial after you've been treated to an organic spa lunch on the private terrace. Throughout the day, love birds can also enjoy a bottle of Champagne, a soak in the tub, and indulge in a few light bites—don't forget to blow off some steam in one of the largest hammams in the East Coast during your stay. 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-655-5570

If you want your couple spa day to turn into a full-blown staycation, head over to Little Palm Island Resort & Spa for a decadent weekend getaway. When you book the Romance Spa Package, you and your partner will get three soothing services, which you can spread out during the length of your stay—you can be sure that after an 80-minute massage, a love bath, and a sugar body polish, you and your beau will be closer than ever. 28500 Overseas Hwy., Little Torch Key, 305-872-2524