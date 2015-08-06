    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
Read More

January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
Read More

January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Celebrates January Issue & 24th Anniversary with Host Olivia Culpo

People

See More
Read More

February 8, 2017

Rony Seikaly on Life after the Miami Heat & Discovering His Passion for Music
Read More

February 7, 2017

Miami Bartenders Spill on Easy Cocktails to Make at Home for Valentine's Day
Read More

January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 7, 2017

Chef José Andrés Debuts Bazaar Mar (& It's Not What You'd Expect)
Read More

February 3, 2017

Ora Is Set to Become Miami's Hottest Nightclub This Year—Here's Why
Read More

January 31, 2017

5 Off-Menu Items to Add to Your Miami Dining Bucket List

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 6, 2017

6 Ways to Make Your Home Look More Romantic
Read More

February 6, 2017

7 Winter Items to Make Your Home Feel Extra Cozy
Read More

January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 3, 2017

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017
Read More

January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
Read More

January 24, 2017

7 Ways to Look Amazing without Invasive Procedures
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Rony Seikaly on Life after the Miami Heat & Discovering His Passion for Music

By Jon Warech | February 8, 2017 | People

Share

Former Miami Heat star Rony Seikaly has found a second career doing what he loves: playing music.

Rony-Seikaly.jpg

Spanning over 678 games and 11 seasons, Rony Seikaly (right) averaged 14.7 points and 9.5 rebounds per game (here playing against the Washington Bullets’ Ledell Eackles in Washington, DC, in 1990).

Since becoming the first-ever draft pick of the Miami Heat, in 1988, Rony Seikaly has been a fixture in Miami Beach as a DJ, a restaurant and club owner, and local. He spoke to Ocean Drive about his passion for music, his Miami Heat days, and the growth of his hometown.

From the day you were drafted by the Heat, you’ve been a big part of this city.
When I got drafted to Miami, I was the happiest guy in the world. It was a dream come true. I came here when South Beach had one restaurant, called Scratch, and one club, Club Nu. That was it. I saw the transformation from nothing to what it is today. I feel so blessed to be part of that history and see this turnaround.

How did you get started as a DJ?
It happened organically. I’ve had a DJ setup at my house since I was 14 years old. I was always playing music for my friends, and then one day (later in life), a couple of big DJs walked into the room and couldn’t believe that it was me playing the music and wanted me to share that sound. We tried it out at one of the clubs I owned here in Miami called Mokaï.

Did you know this would become a second career?
At first I really didn’t want to do it, but I said let me just try it out and see where it goes. I didn’t want people to think this is just a basketball player trying to relive the glory days. I do music because I love the music.

At the clubs you play, do the kids even know you as a basketball player?
Pretty much all the people who love my music are not basketball related. The people who go to clubs are 25 to 35, so they’re probably the kids of the people who knew me as a basketball player. I stay young by being around young people.

And now you’re playing all over the world?
I’ve had so many amazing gigs—Ibiza, Lebanon, and many other cities around the world. Music is part of my life, just like for people who meditate, meditation is part of their life. I get the satisfaction of meditation and being transported.

What do you do when you’re home in Miami?
I’ve lived in and been to a lot of beautiful places, but there is nothing that comes close to the lifestyle Miami offers. Living on the water and having the sea all around you is just a phenomenal thing. Being able to go to a friend’s house on a jet ski or your boat—where else can you do that? I play tennis almost every day. It’s phenomenal.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: celebrities athletes basketball dj rony seikaly february 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY RICHARD B. GENTILE/SPORTING NEWS VIA GETTY IMAGES. OPPOSITE PAGE: BRIAN DRAKE/NBAE
VIA GETTY IMAGES (DUNK); STEVE MACK/GETTY IMAGES (SANKEYS)

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 30, 2017

Brazilian Artist Romero Britto to Launch New Collection of Must-Haves
Read More

January 20, 2017

Experts Predict the Hottest Cocktails Trends for 2017
Read More

January 31, 2017

The Magic City Will Again Host the Super Bowl in 2020


View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: