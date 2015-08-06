January 25, 2017
By Jessica Estrada | February 6, 2017 |
Lifestyle
These 11 Valentine's Day gifts are perfect for every type of guy.
Beats Solo3 Wireless, Beats by Dre ($300). Apple,
With a cool design, 40 hours of battery life, and crisp sound, any guy will go gaga for a pair of Beats by Dre headphones.
PowerShot G7 X Mark II, Canon ($700). usa.canon.com
If your man has an interest in photography but doesn’t know where to begin, this Canon G7x Mark II is a great way to go. It’s sleek, compact, and shoots high quality photos and videos with ease.
Nicholson Shearling-Trimmed Virgin Wool Peacoat, Kent & Curwen ($1,655). mrporter.com
Help your sweetheart take his winter wardrobe to the next level with this plush Kent & Curwen peacoat that comes with a cozy shearling collar.
Keepall Bandouliere 55, Louis Vuitton ($1,760). Miami Design District, Miami, 305-573-1366
Whether your fella is traveling for work or play, he’ll definitely be the sharpest-dressed dude rocking this classic Louis Vuitton travel bag.
Slim Bifold Wallet, Shinola ($195). 2399 NW Second Ave., Miami, 786-374-2994
Shinola’s buttery leather wallets feel so luxe, but the minimalist design will ensure your man never tires of it.
Safety Razor Set, Baxter of California ($260). baxterofcalifornia.com
This isn’t your typical razor set. Baxter of California makes shaving feel like a treat with this chrome barbershop-inspired razor and badger brush.
12 Gourmet Packages, Omaha Steaks ($80 monthly). omahasteaks.com
They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so these monthly boxes of Omaha Steaks gourmet meat—think filet mignons, New York Strips, and more—is the perfect way to express your love.
Adidas Originals NMD Runner, Adidas ($130). 226 Eighth St., Miami Beach, 305-673-8317
Your beau will get tons of use out of these cool Adidas sneakers both in and out of the gym.
Playstation 4 Pro, Sony ($400). playstation.com
Any video game-loving guy will be over the moon with a new PS4 Pro, that comes complete with killer graphics for a more immersive experience.
Club 55 18K Antique Gold Black Sunglasses, Leisure Society ($925). leisure-society.com
The Miami guy will surely appreciate a new pair of sunnies—even more so when they are an utterly luxurious Leisure Society pair made with titanium and plated in 18k gold.
Stud Muffin Card, The Indigo Bunting for Paperless Post (price varies). paperlesspost.com
Whatever gift you get him, slip this card in there too to make him smile.
