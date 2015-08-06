By Alejandra Torres | February 7, 2017 | People

Staying in for V-Day? We asked Miami's top drink pros on what they prefer to sip at home during the love-filled holiday.

Isaac Grillo

The bartender at Repour Bar and ambassador to AFROHEAD Rum likes to keep it sweet and spicy with a Cherry Manhattan.

"I created this drink with the original flavors in mind. I wanted to showcase the slightly sweet and tart flavors of cherries, as they pair perfectly with the aromatics in vermouth. Combined with AH XO, it really brings out the baking spices and flair of the holiday."

Recipe:

2-3 cherries muddled

2-4 tarragon leaves muddled

2 oz of Afrohead XO

1 oz of sweet vermouth

4-6 dashes of aromatic bitters

Stir all ingredients vigorously, and strain into chilled coupe or martini glass. Garnish with a fresh cherry and spanked tarragon leaf.

Marinko Rankovic

Always the innovator at South Pointe Tavern, Rankovic also keeps it fresh and exciting at home with a Sherry Fine Flip.

"I always like to come up with new cocktails based on ingredients I have lying around my kitchen/bar area. One day while making coffee, I took advantage of ingredients I had in my fridge; mixing coffee, brown sugar, egg whites, aged rum and fortified sherry. The result was a perfect classic cocktail that you can enjoy before heading out for a night out or as a night-cap."

Zarko Stankovik

Being the beverage director of not one, but two top restaurants in the city, Juvia and Sushi Garage, Stankovik also offers up two different libations perfect to make at home: The San Remo and Hanky-Panky.

"Since I love gin and whiskey, there are two drinks that I always make at home, but wouldn’t order at a bar because one of them is a forgotten classic. It’s called 'Hanky-Panky' and the other one is 'San Remo,' a signature drink."

San Remo Recipe:

1 1/2 oz of Carpano Antica

1 oz of St. Germain

1 oz of orange juice

1 oz of Campari

1/2 oz of bourbon

Juice of half lime

Combine everything in a shaker filled with ice. Shake well, and strain over ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

Hanky-Panky Recipe:

1 1/2 oz of gin, dry preferably

1 1/2 oz of sweet vermouth like Carpano Antica or Cocchi Torino

2 dashes of Fernert Branca

Combine all the ingredients in a mixing glass and fill with ice. Stir and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with orange twist.

Joel Mesa

The mixologist at Bulla Gastrobar and Pisco y Nazca likes to keep things classic with a Single Malt Scotch on the rocks.

"I never would want to drink anything more complicated than an old fashioned or a martini—something that doesn't require more than three steps. The main reason is because I can drink a delicious cocktail extremely fast in the comfort of my own home, and I don't want anything taking longer to make than it is to actually drink it.

I think the sweet spot is 15 years. I really enjoy Glenfiddich 15 but I also enjoy all the Glenmorangie Single Malts, in particular the Nectar D'Or Sauternes Cask Finish and the Quinta Ruban Port Finish. I don't tend to drink this at bars because it can get very, very expensive and you never know—in most cases, you're paying $35 for a pour of scotch."

Gui Jaroschy

The bartender at famed Broken Shaker opts for a simpler sip with the Pink Panther.

"My favorite drink for Valentine's Day at home would be the Pink Panther. It's easy to make, and both men and women would enjoy it. It's just boozy enough to get your Valentine's Day started without ruining the end of the night.”

Recipe:

3/4 oz of Beefeater Gin

1 oz of still rose wine

3/4 oz of lemon

3/4 oz of simple syrup

1 dash of Scrappy's lavender bitters

Shake all ingredients in a mixing tin, and strain into a chilled coupe glass. Top with 1 oz of chilled sparkling rosé wine.

Thomas Latosone

When it comes to cocktails, Tanuki's bar manager knows a thing or two about what every couple would enjoy: a Prosecco cocktail for her and a tequila-based cocktail for him.

"For a romantic at-home Valentine’s Day drink, I like to create something unique for each person. Everything must be attractive and sexy in appearance and taste. For her, it would be a cocktail with prosecco, rose water, vodka, and raspberry purée served in a martini glass. For me, it would be a blend of tequila, chocolate liqueur, chili, lime, and a touch of agave syrup. Of course, don’t forget to garnish with roses."