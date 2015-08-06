    

Parties

Frankie Grande on His Personal Style & the Difference between Him and His Sister, Ariana

By Lauren Epstein | February 16, 2017 | People

South Florida native and host of Amazon's Style Code Live, Frankie Grande talks fashion, inspiration, and being unapologetically himself.

Frankie-Grande.jpg

Frankie Grande’s look is as colorful as his personality. Case in point: the rainbow-striped strands he once sported against a platinum-blond do. Raised in Boca Raton, the social media celeb (with 1.6 million Instagram followers he calls his “Grandtourage”), two-time Big Brother contestant, and real-life big brother to pop superstar Ariana Grande attributes his unique style to his vibrant South Florida upbringing. These days, you can catch him as the host of Amazon’s Style Code Live, a daily live show that gives viewers the latest beauty and fashion scoops.

Your personal style is: Loud, eclectic, unapologetic, and sparkly.

Fashion favorite: I’m a huge fan of Gianni Versace. When he was shot, my mother and I immediately drove to his house.

Inspiration: David Bowie He was so gender obsolescent, and androgyny was something he embraced so much—it’s something I often do with my clothing.

How does your style compare to your sister, Ariana’s? I’ve always been a trendsetter. I’ve created trends with my multicolored hair, my glitter chest [at the MTV Video Music Awards]; I had a painted-on shirt at the American Music Awards. But Ariana is literally creating fashion. People look to her to decide what to do with their line that’s not coming out for six months.

Go-to hair products: Oribe Rough Luxury Molding Wax and Oribe Superfine Hair Spray.

Favorite item in your closet right now: My Malan Breton custom fringe jacket. It’s everything!

How has social media affected your career? It has become my career. I can communicate with people all over the globe through one tweet or post.

Do you ever worry about what you post? After doing two seasons of Big Brother, people pretty much know what they’re getting. And part of what you’re getting with me, and my whole family, is that unfiltered “We are who we are, and you’re going to have to love it or hate it.” Watch Style Code Live weeknights at 9 p.m. or on demand on amazon.com.

Tags: interviews ariana grande february 2017
Categories: People

