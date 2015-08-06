    

Parties

February 15, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Celebrates February Issue with Cover Star Charlotte McKinney
January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach

People

February 21, 2017

Colombian Model Melissa Varón on How She Stays in Shape & Who Inspires Her
February 21, 2017

Celebrity Manicurist Jin Soon Choi & Miami Artist Chris Riggs Share the Latest from Their Nail Polish Collab
February 17, 2017

Dora Puig on the Venetian Islands & Her Predictions for Miami's Housing Market

Food & Drink

February 17, 2017

Here Are the Top SOBEWFF Events You Can Still Score Tickets to
February 16, 2017

Where to Brunch in Every Miami Neighborhood in 2017
February 14, 2017

Lee Brian Schrager Dishes on What's Happening at This Year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Home & Real Estate

February 20, 2017

3 Gorgeous Residences to Make Your Home in Sunny Isles
February 16, 2017

Paulo Bacchi on Living in Coconut Grove & How His Artefacto Philosophy Shaped His Home
February 10, 2017

Step Inside This Waterfront Manse from Brett Palos & Bart Reines

Style & Beauty

February 20, 2017

Best Beauty Looks Spotted at NYFW
February 17, 2017

This Season's Accessories Get a Nostalgic, Very Miami Makeover
February 17, 2017

Would You Ever Try These Crazy NYFW Beauty Trends?
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
Colombian Model Melissa Varón on How She Stays in Shape & Who Inspires Her

By Katie Jackson | February 21, 2017 | People

Colombian bombshell Melissa Varón was catapulted into the spotlight as the Miss Colombia 2011 first Runner-Up. Now, the former chemical engineer-turned-MC2 model is steaming up the Magic City.

Melissa-Varon.jpg

Melissa Varón starred in Silvestre Dangond’s “Ya No Me Duele Más” video. Helping bring Colombian music to an international audience “was really important,” she says.

Favorite photo shoot to date?
Five years ago, I shot with Cromos magazine. It was my first professional photo shoot, and I felt that it was something I couldn’t stop doing.

You starred in Silvestre Dangond’s music video for "Ya No Me Duele Más." What was that like?
It has special meaning for me because it’s about vallenato, the music of my country. Silvestre is an ambassador for Colombian [folk music] and wants to internationalize our music with his video, and being a part of that message was really important.

Thoughts on social media?
You can reach so many people through social networks, and that should be taken seriously. I try to carry a message that positively impacts those who follow me (@melissavaronb).

Fitness routine?
I love to take Julie [Wiesman Berklund’s] barre class at Exhale at the Epic [Hotel]. I’m Latin, and we have curves! And this class really works my legs. I started eight months ago, and I really feel a change in my body.

Who inspires you?
My mother. My father passed away when I was 8, and my mother did everything for my sister and me. She set an incredible example.

Advice to aspiring models?
Modeling is not superficial; it involves sacrifice and team work. Success does not depend only on your efforts, but on the efforts of those who help you on your journey.

Tags: models interviews q&a february 2017
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY BY TRAVIS TEATE

