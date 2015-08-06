Colombian Model Melissa Varón on How She Stays in Shape & Who Inspires Her

By Katie Jackson | February 21, 2017 | People

Colombian bombshell Melissa Varón was catapulted into the spotlight as the Miss Colombia 2011 first Runner-Up. Now, the former chemical engineer-turned-MC2 model is steaming up the Magic City.

Melissa Varón starred in Silvestre Dangond’s “Ya No Me Duele Más” video. Helping bring Colombian music to an international audience “was really important,” she says.

Favorite photo shoot to date?

Five years ago, I shot with Cromos magazine. It was my first professional photo shoot, and I felt that it was something I couldn’t stop doing.

You starred in Silvestre Dangond’s music video for "Ya No Me Duele Más." What was that like?

It has special meaning for me because it’s about vallenato, the music of my country. Silvestre is an ambassador for Colombian [folk music] and wants to internationalize our music with his video, and being a part of that message was really important.

Thoughts on social media?

You can reach so many people through social networks, and that should be taken seriously. I try to carry a message that positively impacts those who follow me (@melissavaronb).

Fitness routine?

I love to take Julie [Wiesman Berklund’s] barre class at Exhale at the Epic [Hotel]. I’m Latin, and we have curves! And this class really works my legs. I started eight months ago, and I really feel a change in my body.

Who inspires you?

My mother. My father passed away when I was 8, and my mother did everything for my sister and me. She set an incredible example.

Advice to aspiring models?

Modeling is not superficial; it involves sacrifice and team work. Success does not depend only on your efforts, but on the efforts of those who help you on your journey.