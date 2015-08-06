    

Search Our Site

Sponsored Post: If You Like These Spots in Miami, You'll Love These Places in Dubai

By Lydia Geisel | February 10, 2017

Share

While it's impossible to feel homesick in beautiful Dubai, we wouldn’t blame you for wanting to visit places that remind you of home every now and then. When you book your next trip to Dubai through Emirates, now flying daily, non-stop from Fort Lauderdale, be sure to check out our guide on where to find the Dubai counterparts to your favorite Miami hot spots for the ultimate getaway.

If you like Katsuya South Beach, you'll love Zengo

Zengo-Dubai

If you’re secretly longing for inventive Japanese cuisine—similar to chef Katsuya Uechi's fare at SLS South Beach—opt for a decadent meal at Zengo. Much like Katsuya, this contemporary haunt at Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa offers a sultry interior and delicious, rave- worthy bites you can’t pass up. They also feature a live in-house DJ, three bars, and alfresco seating, making this gourmet haven a must-visit.

If you like Mynt Lounge, you'll love 360°

360-Degress-Club-Entrance

If you’re hoping your nights out in Dubai will be similar to the ones you experience in Miami or Fort Lauderdale, don’t fret. Dubai is known for its impressive nightlife destinations, and you’ll feel right at home when you make a trip to the extravagant club and lounge, 360°. Located at the end of a pier, the circular, two-story hot spot frequently attracts A-list performers, and features unbeatable views of the Burj Al Arab and Arabian Gulf.

If you like Tierra Santa Healing House, you'll love One&Only Royal Mirage's Spa

One-and-Only-Resort-Spa-Hamman

For a rejuvenating treatment that’s just as good as your go-to spot back home, head to One&Only Royal Mirage’s destination spa that has just what you need to wind down. One&Only offers traditional experiences like the oriental hamman—a steam space featuring a heated marble massage table, which is similarly offered at Faena Hotel Miami Beach’s Tierra Santa Healing House—and aquatic rejuvenation through plunge showers and jacuzzis.

If you like Pérez Art Museum Miami, you'll love The Third Line

The-Third-Line-Art-Gallery

If you’re hoping to spend your afternoon browsing contemporary art, swing by this renowned gallery in Dubai. The Third Line is one of the area's leading galleries, which houses artwork created by artists in the Middle East, making this a prime destination for art connoisseurs visiting the City of Gold.

If you like Cibo Wine Bar, you'll love The Agency

Jumeirah-The-Agency-Wine-Bar

Any well-deserved vacation wouldn’t be complete without having the time to enjoy a bottle of wine or two. Much like Miami’s beloved Cibo Wine Bar, this vino-centric bar offers an extensive wine list of over 400 bottles, accomplished sommeliers who will answer any questions you might have, and a stylish environment perfect for a laidback evening.

Emirates is now flying from Fort Lauderdale to Dubai. Book your flight at emirates.com/us

