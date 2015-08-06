    

8 Gifts to Make This Valentine's Day an Unforgettable One

By Ashton Leber and Catherine Park | February 8, 2017 | Lifestyle

We found unbelievable presents to spoil your special someone on Valentine’s Day—your beau won't forget it.

Gucci Sylvie leather top handle embroidered handbag.

Sylvie Embroidered Leather Top Handle Bag, Gucci ($3,500). Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-868-6504

You can't go wrong with this bag-of-the-moment from Gucci featuring romantic floral embroidery and gold hardware.

Roberto Coin XXL Inside Out Diamond Earrings.

XXL Inside Out Diamond Hoops in 18k White Gold 7.55tcw Diamonds, Roberto Coin ($17,600). Kirk Jewelers, 142 E. Flagler Street, Miami, 305-371-1321

Nothing says you appreciate the woman in your life more than a pair of dazzling white gold diamond hoops.

Henry & Ashe legacy automatic watch.

The Legacy Automatic, Henry & Ashe ($259). kickstarter.com

Gift your man this marvelous automatic timepiece for arm candy that looks as good as it feels.

Tom-Dixon-Set-of-Four-Candles

Materialism Set of Four Candles, Tom Dixon ($230). net-a-porter.com

Present your special someone who loves to entertain at home with the gift of scents—four of them, that is. With unique names (think oil, alloy, stone, and quartz) and shapes to match, these candles will lend an artful touch to any space.

Nini Jewels Birdcage Heart Shaped Ring.

Birdcage Heart-Shaped Ring, NINI Jewels ($23,800). ninijewels.com

Earn some extra brownie points and show your partner how much you really care this Valentine's Day with one-of-a-kind jewelry—this heart-shaped ring will definitely send her a sweet message.

Saint-Laurent-Mens-Passport-Cover

Textured-Leather Passport Case, Saint Laurent ($245). mrporter.com

This stylish passport cover will keep all his things in one place when you're traveling together.

Daum Purple Bouquet Vase.

Bouquet Vase, Daum ($4,20). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161

This eye-catching vase is the best way to show off those bouquet of Valentine’s Day roses you received.

Tierra-Santa-Couples-Room

The Gift of Healing Certificate, Tierra Santa Healing House. Faena Hotel Miami Beach, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-534-8800

Whether you're making it a couples retreat or letting your lover have a personal day at the spa, present them with a gift certificate to Tierra Santa Healing House. For $250 or more, they'll be able to receive complimentary access to the Wet Spa area, in addition to a bathing ritual personalized to their needs, and going home with a heart chakra-balancing oil.

photography by Todd Eberle (faena hotel miami beach)

