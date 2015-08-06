    

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Celebrates January Issue & 24th Anniversary with Host Olivia Culpo

February 8, 2017

Rony Seikaly on Life after the Miami Heat & Discovering His Passion for Music
February 7, 2017

Miami Bartenders Spill on Easy Cocktails to Make at Home for Valentine's Day
January 30, 2017

Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: February 2017

February 9, 2017

4 Cocktails Guaranteed to Impress Your Date on Valentine's Day
February 7, 2017

Chef José Andrés Debuts Bazaar Mar (& It's Not What You'd Expect)
February 3, 2017

Ora Is Set to Become Miami's Hottest Nightclub This Year—Here's Why

February 6, 2017

6 Ways to Make Your Home Look More Romantic
February 6, 2017

7 Winter Items to Make Your Home Feel Extra Cozy
January 31, 2017

Gorgeous Cubism-Inspired Home Decor Pieces to Decorate Your Home This Year

February 9, 2017

Sexy Blush & Lip Pairings to Try on Valentine's Day
February 3, 2017

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017
January 27, 2017

4 Collections to Help You Revamp Your Look in 2017
Galentine's Day Gifts for Your Favorite Ladies

By Kate Oczypok | February 9, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Sure Valentine's Day is all about romance with your significant other, but what about celebrating the love you have for your female friends? In honor of Galentine's Day, coined by former NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, we put together a list of gifts to give your favorite ladies this February 13.

Diptyque

Diptyque_Candle_RosaMundi.jpg

Rosa Mundi Candle, Diptyque ($68). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161

Damask and May roses combine in harmony in this Diptyque candle, complete with hints of bergamot, lychee, and geranium.

Rebecca Minkoff

RebeccaMinkoff_Pouch.jpg

Heart Sunnies Leather Pouch, Rebecca Minkoff ($75). Bloomingdale’s, The Falls, Miami, 305-252-6300

Every girl needs a fun pouch for their purse, like this stylish leather one by Rebecca Minkoff.

Monica Vinader

MonicaVinader_Ring.jpg

‘Siren’ Small Pave Diamond Stacking Ring, Monica Vinader ($250). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100

Grab one of these glittering Monica Vinader rings for all your ladies as a grown-up version of a best friend necklace.

Kate Spade

KateSpade_Scarf_Hearts.jpg

Heart to Heart Oblong Scarf, Kate Spade ($98). Shops at Merrick Park, Coral Gables, 305-441-2377

Show your love with this Kate Spade scarf festooned with red hearts.

Anthropologie

HappinessPlanner_Journal.jpg

100-Day Planner, The Happiness Planner ($30). Anthropologie, multiple locations

This Happiness Planner, replete with postive phrases, is made for the go-getter kind of gal pal.

Viktor&Rolf

ViktorRolf_Perfume_LavenderIllusion.jpg

Magic Lavender Illusion Eau de Parfum, Viktor&Rolf ($220). Saks Fifth Avenue, Brickell City Centre, Miami, 786-907-3800

This fresh and floral fragrance by Viktor&Rolf not only smells divine, but also adds the perfect finishing touch to any beauty routine.

Tom Ford

TomFord_SilkSweater.jpg

One-Shoulder Cashmere & Silk Sweater, Tom Ford ($1,490). net-a-porter.com

With all this gift giving, treating yourself to this luxe Tom Ford sweater should be on the list, too.

Tags: valentine's day gift guide presents girls
Categories: Lifestyle

