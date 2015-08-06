Sure Valentine's Day is all about romance with your significant other, but what about celebrating the love you have for your female friends? In honor of Galentine's Day, coined by former NBC sitcom Parks and Recreation, we put together a list of gifts to give your favorite ladies this February 13.
Diptyque
Rosa Mundi Candle, Diptyque ($68). Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-6161
Damask and May roses combine in harmony in this Diptyque candle, complete with hints of bergamot, lychee, and geranium.
Rebecca Minkoff
Heart Sunnies Leather Pouch, Rebecca Minkoff ($75). Bloomingdale’s, The Falls, Miami, 305-252-6300
Every girl needs a fun pouch for their purse, like this stylish leather one by Rebecca Minkoff.