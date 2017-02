By Jessica Estrada | February 10, 2017 | Lifestyle

Whether you celebrate Valentine’s Day with a romantic night out on the town or a cozy candlelit dinner at home, end the evening with a bubbly bath for two (or just show yourself some love with a bath all to yourself). Here’s eight goodies that will elevate your bathtub experience and make it feel extra special.

Sexy Robe

The Robe, Lunya ($250). lunya.co

This isn’t your typical fluffy robe—it’s way sexier thanks to a plunging neckline and a high low hem.

Bath Bomb

Sex Bomb, Lush Cosmetics ($8). Multiple locations

Drop this sexy bomb into your tub for the ultimate romantic bath for two. Soy milk will leave your skin feeling super soft, while jasmine serves as an aphrodisiac. Oh la la, indeed.

Rose Candle

Roses Scented Candle, Diptyque ($62). Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-865-8225

Instead of a bouquet of roses for Valentine’s Day, ask your sweetheart for this rose-scented candle instead to set the mood for bath time.

Bath Soak

Coconut Soak, Herbivore Bontanicals ($32). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100

This coconut milk bath soak will do two things: leave your skin feel silky smooth and leave you and your main squeeze feeling utterly relaxed.

Bath Salts

Bath Salts Duo Gift Set, Mullein & Sparrow ($55). mulleinandsparrow.com

Make your Valentine’s Day bath feel more like a romantic spa day with these pink salt crystals that exude a sultry aroma.

Bath Tray

Mercer Bathtub Caddy, Pottery Barn ($79). Multiple locations

A bathtub caddy is a must for holding your soap, sponges, and of course, glasses of bubbly.

Honey Bath

Crème Brûlée Honey Bath, Laura Mercier ($45). Nordstrom, Dadeland Mall, Miami, 786-709-4100

A fitting choice for some quality time with your honey, Laura Mercier’s Crème Brûlée Honey Bath feels as yummy as it sounds.

Luxe Bubbles

N°5 The Foaming Bath, Chanel ($72). Bal Harbour Shops, Bal Harbour, 305-868-0550

A bath isn’t a bath without some good bubbles. Lather up together with this luxurious foaming treat. Now, that’s what we call prime pampering.