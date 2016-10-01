January 25, 2017
By Ashton Leber & Catherine Park | February 13, 2017 |
People
Rock one of these sultry hairstyles inspired by some of our favorite celebs for your Valentine’s Day date.
Thank you to my boo bear @monicarosestyle for finding me this dope ass ALL sequined @ashish_uk tracksuit! I'm in love
A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 12, 2017 at 7:30pm PST
Step out in this stylish and effortless high ponytail, courtesy of Khloé Kardashian.
Don’t tell John! #RexyTheCoachDino @coach
A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Nov 5, 2016 at 6:46pm PDT
Opt for a flirtatious hairdo by creating soft, loose waves like Chrissy Teigen's.
A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Oct 1, 2016 at 1:16pm PDT
Your man will definitely do a double-take this Valentine’s Day when you meet him donning this sexy, slicked-back style inspired by the one and only bad gal herself, Rihanna.
@ellefr out on Friday shot by @davidbellemere styled by @melaniehuynh1
A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on Oct 19, 2016 at 11:32pm PDT
Charge up your date night look with long wispy bangs for chic, hassle-free glamour.
A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 17, 2017 at 8:28am PST
Whether you’re staying in or taking on a five-course tasting menu, this dramatic looks adds a bit of panache to your overall outfit.
I love the first day of a new production!! Its the beginning of a new adventure!! I feel so lucky to be here with @neyo @derekhough @jennaldewan So exciting!!!! @nbcworldofdance Here we go!! #dance #amillionreasonstowatch #nbc #worldofdance #comingthisspring
A photo posted by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Jan 16, 2017 at 3:57pm PST
The actress and singer looks stunning in a no-frills, ballerina-inspired top bun.
photography via instagram.com/brooklyndecker; instagram.com/khloekardashian; instagram.com/chrissyteigen; instagram.com/badgalriri; instagram.com/haileybaldwin; instagram.com/ciara; instagram.com/jlo
