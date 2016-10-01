    

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Celebrates January Issue & 24th Anniversary with Host Olivia Culpo

February 14, 2017

Miami's Eligible Bachelors on Their Best and Worst Valentine's Days & What They Look for in a Partner
February 14, 2017

Miami's Hottest Women Share Their Valentine's Day Plans & What They Look for in a Partner
February 13, 2017

6 Celebrity-Inspired Hairstyles to Try on Valentine's Day

February 14, 2017

Lee Brian Schrager Dishes on What's Happening at This Year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival
February 13, 2017

6 Eateries for Every Food Craving You Can Think of
February 10, 2017

Best South Florida Hot Spots for the Ultimate Girls' Night Out

February 10, 2017

Step Inside This Waterfront Manse from Brett Palos & Bart Reines
February 6, 2017

6 Ways to Make Your Home Look More Romantic
February 6, 2017

7 Winter Items to Make Your Home Feel Extra Cozy

February 13, 2017

Miami Design District Welcomes New Tod's Boutique
February 9, 2017

Sexy Blush & Lip Pairings to Try on Valentine's Day
February 3, 2017

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017
6 Celebrity-Inspired Hairstyles to Try on Valentine's Day

By Ashton Leber & Catherine Park | February 13, 2017 | People

Rock one of these sultry hairstyles inspired by some of our favorite celebs for your Valentine’s Day date.

High Ponytail: Khloé Kardashian

Step out in this stylish and effortless high ponytail, courtesy of Khloé Kardashian.

Soft Waves: Chrissy Teigen

Don’t tell John! #RexyTheCoachDino @coach

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Opt for a flirtatious hairdo by creating soft, loose waves like Chrissy Teigen's.

Slicked-Back Hair: Rihanna

A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

Your man will definitely do a double-take this Valentine’s Day when you meet him donning this sexy, slicked-back style inspired by the one and only bad gal herself, Rihanna.

Wispy Bangs: Hailey Baldwin

@ellefr out on Friday shot by @davidbellemere styled by @melaniehuynh1

A photo posted by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Charge up your date night look with long wispy bangs for chic, hassle-free glamour.

Dramatic Side-Swepted Bangs: Ciara

A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on

Whether you’re staying in or taking on a five-course tasting menu, this dramatic looks adds a bit of panache to your overall outfit.

Top Bun: Jennifer Lopez

The actress and singer looks stunning in a no-frills, ballerina-inspired top bun.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: celebrities beauty valentines day instagrams hairstyles
Categories: People

photography via instagram.com/brooklyndecker; instagram.com/khloekardashian; instagram.com/chrissyteigen; instagram.com/badgalriri; instagram.com/haileybaldwin; instagram.com/ciara; instagram.com/jlo

