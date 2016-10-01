By Ashton Leber & Catherine Park | February 13, 2017 | People

Rock one of these sultry hairstyles inspired by some of our favorite celebs for your Valentine’s Day date.

High Ponytail: Khloé Kardashian

Step out in this stylish and effortless high ponytail, courtesy of Khloé Kardashian.

Soft Waves: Chrissy Teigen

Opt for a flirtatious hairdo by creating soft, loose waves like Chrissy Teigen's.

Your man will definitely do a double-take this Valentine’s Day when you meet him donning this sexy, slicked-back style inspired by the one and only bad gal herself, Rihanna.

Wispy Bangs: Hailey Baldwin

Charge up your date night look with long wispy bangs for chic, hassle-free glamour.

Dramatic Side-Swepted Bangs: Ciara

Whether you’re staying in or taking on a five-course tasting menu, this dramatic looks adds a bit of panache to your overall outfit.

Top Bun: Jennifer Lopez

The actress and singer looks stunning in a no-frills, ballerina-inspired top bun.