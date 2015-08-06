    

Parties

See More
Read More

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
Read More

January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach
Read More

January 11, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Celebrates January Issue & 24th Anniversary with Host Olivia Culpo

People

See More
Read More

February 13, 2017

6 Celebrity-Inspired Hairstyles to Try on Valentine's Day
Read More

February 8, 2017

Rony Seikaly on Life after the Miami Heat & Discovering His Passion for Music
Read More

February 7, 2017

Miami Bartenders Spill on Easy Cocktails to Make at Home for Valentine's Day

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 13, 2017

6 Eateries to for Every Food Craving You Can Think of
Read More

February 10, 2017

Best South Florida Hot Spots for the Ultimate Girls' Night Out
Read More

February 9, 2017

4 Cocktails Guaranteed to Impress Your Date on Valentine's Day

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 10, 2017

Step Inside This Waterfront Manse from Brett Palos & Bart Reines
Read More

February 6, 2017

6 Ways to Make Your Home Look More Romantic
Read More

February 6, 2017

7 Winter Items to Make Your Home Feel Extra Cozy

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 13, 2017

Miami Design District Welcomes New Tod's Boutique
Read More

February 9, 2017

Sexy Blush & Lip Pairings to Try on Valentine's Day
Read More

February 3, 2017

6 Easy Celeb Hairstyles to Try in 2017
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Top Spots in Miami to Check Out If You're Single

By Alejandra Torres | February 13, 2017 | Lifestyle

Share

Love is in the air, but if you're still working the dating game, we know it can get challenging. Here, we'll help you flirt your way through the Magic City depending on your mood—whether it's a chic, new lounge or a swanky rooftop, here are the top spots to scope out the scene.

By the Beach: Nina's House at The Confidante Miami Beach

Nina's House at The Confidante Miami Beach.

This 1930s-era bungalow is located in the backyard and poolside of Miami Beach's The Confidante Hotel making it the perfect locale for those who like to traverse the beach, but still keep it a low-key night. The eclectic hangout offers up light bites, fresh juice cocktails, and nostalgic tunes from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. For those looking to meet fellow single Miamians, head over on Thursdays through Saturdays from 7 pm to midnight—who knows who you'll meet. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-424-1234

With a View: Juvia

Juvia Rooftop

This Japanese, French, and Peruvian hot spot takes their happy hours quite seriously—along with delicious cocktails and savory dishes, you get to munch and sip on a penthouse rooftop overlooking all of South Beach. Our suggestion? Grab your friends and take a seat at the bar for the best view of the sunset, and strike up conversations with the well-heeled strangers around you. 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 305-763-8272

All Night: Skybar at Shore Club South Beach

Skybar at Shore Club South Beach

You'd think the best things about this trendy outdoor "living room" would be its incredibly charming atmosphere or vibey scene. But it's their late night happy hour that tops the list of reasons to come to Skybar at Shore Club South Beach. Though it's usually hard to find a place offering drink specials after sunset, this cozy nook fortunately offers happy hour prices long after the sun has set (from 4 pm until midnight to be exact). Floor pillows, warm lighting, and romantic pergolas make up the bars electric splendor, and offers the perfect setting to try your luck on finding that perfect someone. Pro tip: Rum aficionados will appreciate their Rumbar, which serves 75 different kinds of rum. Shore Club South Beach, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-695-3100

With a Skyline View: Sugar at East, Miami

Sugar Miami at East Hotel

If you're hoping to mingle with the frequent visitors and out-of-towners in the Magic City, there's no better way than to head over to one of Miami's top luxury hotels in the heart of downtown. Ascend up to its 40th floor rooftop bar for a sweet escape. At Sugar, you can indulge tasty cocktails, Asian-inspired tapas, and panoramic views of Miami's skyline. Drink up after a hard day's work any day of the week, or round up your squad for a night out and get ready to mix with the handsome strangers around you. 788 Brickell Plz., Miami, 786-805-4655

In a Museum: Verde

Verde at Perez Art Museum Miami

When you have marvelous works of art, stunning views of Biscayne Bay, and rave-worthy cuisine, you're bound to meet your match-made-in-heaven. After a few hours perusing the latest exhibits at PAMM, grab a drink inside the museum's famed eatery, Verde. Serving up locally-inspired dishes and handcrafted libations in both their indoor and outdoor dining areas, you've got the perfect recipe for mingling. Pro tip: Stop by on Thursday nights when happy hour starts from 5 pm and lasts until 7 pm. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-345-5697

After a Bite to Eat: KOMODO Restaurant & Lounge

Komodo Lounge

From the brilliant mind who brought us LIV (thanks, David Grutman), has also debuted his latest nightlife venue. Located right above KOMODO, the lounge is bound to attract the same well-heeled clientele the eatery hosts every day. After you're done experiencing a culinary journey of Southeast Asian dishes, take the elevator to the third floor, and find yourself entering a sultry lounge complete with funky artwork, large plush couches, and bold decor. Plus, the eatery is always teeming with celebrities, so you might catch a glimpse of your favorite A-lister, while you dance the night away. 801 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-534-2211

Bonus: Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Downtown Miami.

Don't discount the magic of this downtown Miami grocer for all things organic and ready-to-go meals. Did we mention that it's the perfect meetingplace for singles? Whether you click on your love for kombucha and yoga, or your passion for cooking and fitness, you'll never know who you'll bump into at Whole Foods Market.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: dining guide nightlife romance relationships _feature single
Categories: Lifestyle

photography via yelp.com/biz/whole-foods-market-miami

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 30, 2017

Brazilian Artist Romero Britto to Launch New Collection of Must-Haves
Read More

January 20, 2017

Experts Predict the Hottest Cocktails Trends for 2017
Read More

January 27, 2017

Video: Behind the Scenes with Charlotte McKinney


View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: