By Alejandra Torres | February 13, 2017 | Lifestyle

Love is in the air, but if you're still working the dating game, we know it can get challenging. Here, we'll help you flirt your way through the Magic City depending on your mood—whether it's a chic, new lounge or a swanky rooftop, here are the top spots to scope out the scene.

By the Beach: Nina's House at The Confidante Miami Beach

This 1930s-era bungalow is located in the backyard and poolside of Miami Beach's The Confidante Hotel making it the perfect locale for those who like to traverse the beach, but still keep it a low-key night. The eclectic hangout offers up light bites, fresh juice cocktails, and nostalgic tunes from the 70s, 80s, and 90s. For those looking to meet fellow single Miamians, head over on Thursdays through Saturdays from 7 pm to midnight—who knows who you'll meet. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-424-1234

With a View: Juvia

This Japanese, French, and Peruvian hot spot takes their happy hours quite seriously—along with delicious cocktails and savory dishes, you get to munch and sip on a penthouse rooftop overlooking all of South Beach. Our suggestion? Grab your friends and take a seat at the bar for the best view of the sunset, and strike up conversations with the well-heeled strangers around you. 1111 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, 305-763-8272

All Night: Skybar at Shore Club South Beach

You'd think the best things about this trendy outdoor "living room" would be its incredibly charming atmosphere or vibey scene. But it's their late night happy hour that tops the list of reasons to come to Skybar at Shore Club South Beach. Though it's usually hard to find a place offering drink specials after sunset, this cozy nook fortunately offers happy hour prices long after the sun has set (from 4 pm until midnight to be exact). Floor pillows, warm lighting, and romantic pergolas make up the bars electric splendor, and offers the perfect setting to try your luck on finding that perfect someone. Pro tip: Rum aficionados will appreciate their Rumbar, which serves 75 different kinds of rum. Shore Club South Beach, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-695-3100

With a Skyline View: Sugar at East, Miami

If you're hoping to mingle with the frequent visitors and out-of-towners in the Magic City, there's no better way than to head over to one of Miami's top luxury hotels in the heart of downtown. Ascend up to its 40th floor rooftop bar for a sweet escape. At Sugar, you can indulge tasty cocktails, Asian-inspired tapas, and panoramic views of Miami's skyline. Drink up after a hard day's work any day of the week, or round up your squad for a night out and get ready to mix with the handsome strangers around you. 788 Brickell Plz., Miami, 786-805-4655

In a Museum: Verde

When you have marvelous works of art, stunning views of Biscayne Bay, and rave-worthy cuisine, you're bound to meet your match-made-in-heaven. After a few hours perusing the latest exhibits at PAMM, grab a drink inside the museum's famed eatery, Verde. Serving up locally-inspired dishes and handcrafted libations in both their indoor and outdoor dining areas, you've got the perfect recipe for mingling. Pro tip: Stop by on Thursday nights when happy hour starts from 5 pm and lasts until 7 pm. Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 786-345-5697

After a Bite to Eat: KOMODO Restaurant & Lounge

From the brilliant mind who brought us LIV (thanks, David Grutman), has also debuted his latest nightlife venue. Located right above KOMODO, the lounge is bound to attract the same well-heeled clientele the eatery hosts every day. After you're done experiencing a culinary journey of Southeast Asian dishes, take the elevator to the third floor, and find yourself entering a sultry lounge complete with funky artwork, large plush couches, and bold decor. Plus, the eatery is always teeming with celebrities, so you might catch a glimpse of your favorite A-lister, while you dance the night away. 801 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-534-2211

Don't discount the magic of this downtown Miami grocer for all things organic and ready-to-go meals. Did we mention that it's the perfect meetingplace for singles? Whether you click on your love for kombucha and yoga, or your passion for cooking and fitness, you'll never know who you'll bump into at Whole Foods Market.