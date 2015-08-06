By Carla Torres | February 14, 2017 | People

From a sparkle in the eye to being blunt, the city’s hottest men give us the scoop on what they're looking for when it comes to happily ever after and how they're spending their Valentine's Day. Love is only a chance encounter away.

Cody Patrick

The muscle behind Sunset Harbour Innovative Fitness Training (SHIFT) will get you up to speed on anatomy and physiology, and arouse both your mind and body with sunrise meditations, long runs on the beach, and sunset paddleboarding. You know what they say: A couple that works out together stays together.

Best V-Day: Was running a half marathon, and then a big brunch at the Biltmore Hotel a few years ago.

Worst V-Day: I've honestly never really had a bad Valentine's Day, just a couple lonely ones.

Best Gift: Big teddy bear and chocolates from a secret admirer whom I’ve yet to uncover.

Worst Gift: Nothing at all…not even a thank you for the gifts I gave her.

Most Romantic Thing Someone Can Do: A girl who listens and pays attention.

Plans This Year: Still up in the air. Probably a nice dinner with a group of friends somewhere in the Sunset Harbour area.

What He Looks for in a Partner: Fun and open communication. I am not a fan of drama and playing games—there’s nothing sexier than a girl who is straightforward.

Eyal Agai

Most people know him by musical alias Pirate Stereo and one of the forces behind the city’s top underground party Slap & Tickle, happening every Tuesday at Bardot (including this Valentine’s Day). Play your cards right and you might just be able to say you’re with the DJ.

Best V-Day: It started with an outdoor concert, followed by dinner, and ended with a late night swim.

Worst V-Day: I got stuck at an airport overnight...alone.

Best Gift: A snowboard. She heard me talking about an upcoming trip to Vail and surprised me with it.

Worst Gift: P.F. Chang's gift card...I love Chinese food but smelling like stir-fry is definitely not on the top of my list of romantic gestures.

Most Romantic Thing Someone Can Do: I really like a girl who can appreciate low-key plans like paddleboarding or hanging out with dachshunds.

Plans This Year: I don’t have a special girl in my life right now, so I’ll be working—playing my favorite Prince records at Slap & Tickle Valentine's Day party at Bardot.

What He Looks for in a Partner: Independence and confidence is sexy as hell.

Deme Lomas

Chef partner of NIU Kitchen won’t just wine and dine you—he’ll cook for you, too. Warning: Sweet talking takes on a whole new meaning when there’s a sexy Spanish accent involved.

Best V-Day: I don’t remember how the night ended but it started with a limousine drive through the Coast of Catalonia and a lot of wine.

Worst V-Day: We had reservations at one of the best restaurants in Barcelona; our table was given to another couple and we ended up having dinner in a fast food chain restaurant.

Best Gift: He took me to Amsterdam for the weekend.

Worst Gift: A restaurant gift card.

Most Romantic Thing Someone Can Do: Cook a surprise meal for me at home or somewhere unexpected.

Plans This Year: After work me and my single friends are going to Pawnbroker to celebrate our single hood.

What He Looks for in a Partner: Sense of humor, honesty and that he loves white wine.

Jarred Mait

Is there anything better than having a house-call general-meets-holistic medicine physician who also happens to provide IV infusions for the entire staff at E11EVEN? Dating one. Sick days will never be the same.

Best V-Day: I have high expectations for this year!

Worst V-Day: I had incredible plans (a show, dinner, chocolates, flowers, lingerie) and morning of she calls saying "I hope you're not into Valentine's Day, it's the cheesiest holiday ever!"

Best Gift: custom leather doctors bag from England.

Worst Gift: Advice. She told me to cut my hair.

Most Romantic Thing Someone Can Do: Billy Joel said it best "tell her about it". Make sure they know how you feel; gifts are not a substitute for deep, heartfelt, vulnerable words of love...then take her to Cat Kaye for lunch and sunset.

Plans This Year: My brother is getting married this Saturday. I promised him I would cook his first Valentine's Day meal for him, and his amazing wife.

What He Looks for in a Partner: A sparkle in the eye only I can see.

Jc Santana

You can count on Coya’s sommerlier to woo you with Champagne showers, feed you grapes, and age like fine wine.

Best V-Day: A simple meal and long night talking about many things. Less is more in my book—it's all amout being in the moment.

Worst V-Day: I was in high school and went through so much trouble and effort for my then girlfriend, only to have a fight, and find out days later she was seeing someone else.

Best Gift: Travel. Experiences are something you hold on to.

Worst Gift: NBA markers. As a fresh 13 year-old, I didn't understand how to appreciate these but it was nice being "crushed on."

Most Romantic Thing Someone Can Do: This is a bit of a loaded question but a beachside camping trip for two might just be on top of my list.

Plans This Year: Doing my best to make the night special with wine and sneaking some special surprises in for the couples coming to celebrate at Coya.

What He Looks for in a Partner: I find intelligent women with critical thinking and a sense of humor to be incredibly attractive.

Zac Courtney

If there’s one thing director of nightlife and daylife for 1 Hotel & Homes and CEO of Teal Blue Management knows how to do—and that is having a good time. Guaranteed. Plus, he might take you for a ride on his bike.

Best V-Day: Morning beach session on Third Street followed by a motorcycle ride to Fairchild Botanical Gardens. Then a quick nap right before a home-cooked meal.

Worst V-Day: 18 goles of golf and then shopping at a mall.

Best Gift: A love song mixtape, but on cassette.

Worst Gift: Pair of Batman socks.

Most Romantic Thing Someone Can Do: Just be nice.

Plans This Year: Schmoozing at 1 Hotel South Beach and checking in on all of the Teal Blue Management Artist’s gigs.

What He Looks for in a Partner: A lady with her own voice and opinions is the most attractive thing to me lately.