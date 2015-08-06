    

Miami's Hottest Women Share Their Valentine's Day Plans & What They Look for in a Partner

By Katie Jackson | February 14, 2017 | People

Share

Tacos and tequila and jet setting to Nicaragua for a "Galentines day" getaway? That's just a few of the ways the Magic City’s most eligible bachelorettes are spending the annual romantic holiday dubbed Valentine's Day.

Celene Gee

Outer beauty? Check. Inner beauty? Double check. Snagging a date with one of the magnificent faces behind Gee Beauty? Only if you bring wit to the table.

Celene Gee.

Best V-Day: So far, it has been [spending] a few days in St. Martin.
Worst V-Day: I don't really have an answer for this one…
How’s She’s Spending the Day: Making dinner for some friends and watching Woody Allen movies. (I’m planning a trip to Barcelona this spring and am needing to see Vicky Cristina Barcelona again for inspiration).
Most Romantic Thing Someone Can Do: Be in the moment. Get off your phone. Make eye contact.
One Thing She Looks for in a Partner: Someone I can laugh with.

Dana Dwyer

How do you impress Ora Nightclub owner and globe-trotting goddess Dana Dwyer? Whisk her away for a romantic vacay.

Dana Dwyer.

Best V-Day: When I went to see one of my favorite bands, Angus & Julia Stone, on the stairs of The Sydney Opera House; [it] was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
Worst V-Day: My ex-boyfriend took me on a ski trip and I got deathly ill with food poisoning. He had to take care of me for two straight days. I’m pretty sure it was his worst Valentine’s Day, too.
How She’s Spending the Day: With my father. We are going to check out St. Petersburg, and meet up with some other family members.
Most Romantic Thing Someone Can Do: I love to travel above all, and a surprise vacation where I have to do none of the planning would be wonderful.
What She Looks for in a Partner: An adventurous spirit and loyalty.

Jenna Ingraham

For Breakthru Beverage Public Relations Director and all-around beauty Jenna Ingraham, Valentine’s Day this year is just another excuse to drink.

Jenna Ingraham.

Best V-Day: I was spending it at home with my family after a recent breakup. My grandfather came over and brought me flowers—it was the cutest thing ever and still stands out as one of my favorite Valentine’s Days.
Worst V-Day: I was given an external hard drive [as a gift]—sooo not sexy.
How She’s Spending the Day: Let’s see, it’s on a Tuesday…tacos and tequila?!
Most Romantic Thing Someone Can Do: Something thoughtful that shows they really know you.
What She Looks for in a Partner: A zest for living life to the fullest.

Jessica Bielski

How do you romance Flywheel instructor and blonde bombshell Jessica Bielski? Lace up your spinning kicks and tell her she looks pretty.

Jessica Bielski.

Best V-Day: I don’t kiss and tell.
Worst V-Day: When I woke up on February 15, and realized Valentine’s Day was the day before.
How She’s Spending the Day: Teaching my 7:30 pm class at Flywheel Miami Beach.
Most Romantic Thing Someone Can Do: Call me. Pick me up. Tell me I look pretty. Open the door. Bring me flowers. Tell me I look pretty.
What She Looks for in a Partner: Tall (6'1+), dark, and handsome—think Kevin Love.

Simonett Pereira

What’s the way to a free-spirited fashionista's heart? For Style Mafia founder Simonett Pereira, it’s all about life goals and great style.

Simonett Pereira.

Best V-Day: A surprise pop-up candlelit dinner in my high school gym in the middle of the school day when I was 16.
Worst V-Day: Being told, "I’ve met someone else," by a long-distance beau via Instagram.
How She’s Spending the Day: Heading to San Juan del Sur in Nicaragua with my best friends for a Galentines trip dubbed "Kweenies in Bikinis."
Most Romantic Thing Someone Can Do: Listen to your partner and love unconditionally.
What She Looks for in a Partner: Drive! That and a fashion sense are my non-negotiables.

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: