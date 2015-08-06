    

Parties

See More
Read More

February 15, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Celebrates February Issue with Cover Star Charlotte McKinney
Read More

January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
Read More

January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach

People

See More
Read More

February 21, 2017

Colombian Model Melissa Varón on How She Stays in Shape & Who Inspires Her
Read More

February 21, 2017

Celebrity Manicurist Jin Soon Choi & Miami Artist Chris Riggs Share the Latest from Their Nail Polish Collab
Read More

February 17, 2017

Dora Puig on the Venetian Islands & Her Predictions for Miami's Housing Market

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

February 17, 2017

Here Are the Top SOBEWFF Events You Can Still Score Tickets to
Read More

February 16, 2017

Where to Brunch in Every Miami Neighborhood in 2017
Read More

February 14, 2017

Lee Brian Schrager Dishes on What's Happening at This Year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

February 20, 2017

3 Gorgeous Residences to Make Your Home in Sunny Isles
Read More

February 16, 2017

Paulo Bacchi on Living in Coconut Grove & How His Artefacto Philosophy Shaped His Home
Read More

February 10, 2017

Step Inside This Waterfront Manse from Brett Palos & Bart Reines

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

February 20, 2017

Best Beauty Looks Spotted at NYFW
Read More

February 17, 2017

This Season's Accessories Get a Nostalgic, Very Miami Makeover
Read More

February 17, 2017

Would You Ever Try These Crazy NYFW Beauty Trends?
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Celebrity Manicurist Jin Soon Choi & Miami Artist Chris Riggs Share the Latest from Their Nail Polish Collab

By Kaitlin Clark | February 21, 2017 | People

Share

Artist Chris Riggs—famed for his street art and positive approach to controversial subjects—partnered with manicurist Jin Soon Choi on a collection of four nail varnishes centered around positive themes like love and peace. Here, we spoke to the duo about their history, inspiration, and hopes for the future.

Jin Soon Choi and Chris Riggs Nail polish Collaboration.

How did you two decide to work together?
JIN SOON CHOI: I wanted to counter all of the negative rhetoric in the world these days by collaborating with an artist known for working in a positive milieu.
CHRIS RIGGS: Jin wanted to do a street-themed line with positive words, like peace and love. I really loved her story about how she came to America and worked her way to the top. We need more immigrants like Jin in America—this is what makes our country so great. People like Jin come here and believe in the American dream and make it happen. Her nail polish is made in the USA, which is one of my favorite things about it.

Chris, how did you get into street art?
CR: When I was very young, maybe 7 or 8 years old, I would see all the street art on the walls around NYC. I loved the colors and bubble letters. When I got older, I would find abandoned buildings and paint murals on the walls inside. This art form was all around us in the '80s, and it was started by us, the kids of NYC. We started it because we had nothing else. Now it is the biggest art form in the world, and is in every country around the world, as well as in galleries and museums.

Jin, why does street art appeal to you?
JSC: I’m a life-long devotee of street art. I’ve been living in NYC for most of my adult life, and anywhere I go, I photograph it regularly.

How did you settle on the four shades—love, peace, hope, and grace—for the collection?
JSC: I chose shades that represent spring, and are also graffiti-worthy colors. I loved the colors and the artwork so much that I decided to create JINsoon Nail Décor, nail appliques made from my line of polish featuring art from Chris Riggs.

Chris, you relocated from NYC to Miami in 2011. What do you love to do around the city?
CR: My favorite thing to do in Miami is to spray paint outside in the beautiful weather. I enjoy going to the beach or pool and swimming. I also love rollerblading and hiking because I love to be close to Mother Earth and doing things outside. Miami is paradise!

The full collection is available for purchase at jinsoon.com.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: collection artist manicurist _feature
Categories: People

Around the Web

Popular Posts

Read More

January 30, 2017

Brazilian Artist Romero Britto to Launch New Collection of Must-Haves
Read More

February 14, 2017

Miami's Eligible Bachelors on Their Best and Worst Valentine's Days & What They Look for in a Partner
Read More

February 14, 2017

Miami's Hottest Women Share Their Valentine's Day Plans & What They Look for in a Partner


View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION: