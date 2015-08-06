    

Ocean Drive Celebrates February Issue with Charlotte McKinney at Byblos Miami

| February 15, 2017 | Parties

On February 15, 2017, Ocean Drive magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Jared Shapiro and Publisher Courtland Lantaff were joined by the magazine’s notable cover star, Charlotte McKinney, who stepped out in a matching GUESS & Marciano strapless crop top and pencil skirt at Byblos Miami on South Beach, the chic Mediterranean-inspired lounge.. At the invitation-only event, presented along with GUESS, Miami’s VIPs and tastemakers toasted with cocktails by Brugal Rum.

Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

