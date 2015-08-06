    

Parties

February 15, 2017

'Ocean Drive' Celebrates February Issue with Cover Star Charlotte McKinney
January 25, 2017

Social Media Influencer's #INSTAMIAMI Event
January 11, 2017

Smith & Wollensky Celebrates 20 Years in South Beach

People

February 21, 2017

Colombian Model Melissa Varón on How She Stays in Shape & Who Inspires Her
February 21, 2017

Celebrity Manicurist Jin Soon Choi & Miami Artist Chris Riggs Share the Latest from Their Nail Polish Collab
February 17, 2017

Dora Puig on the Venetian Islands & Her Predictions for Miami's Housing Market

Food & Drink

February 17, 2017

Here Are the Top SOBEWFF Events You Can Still Score Tickets to
February 16, 2017

Where to Brunch in Every Miami Neighborhood in 2017
February 14, 2017

Lee Brian Schrager Dishes on What's Happening at This Year's South Beach Wine & Food Festival

Home & Real Estate

February 20, 2017

3 Gorgeous Residences to Make Your Home in Sunny Isles
February 16, 2017

Paulo Bacchi on Living in Coconut Grove & How His Artefacto Philosophy Shaped His Home
February 10, 2017

Step Inside This Waterfront Manse from Brett Palos & Bart Reines

Style & Beauty

February 20, 2017

Best Beauty Looks Spotted at NYFW
February 17, 2017

This Season's Accessories Get a Nostalgic, Very Miami Makeover
February 17, 2017

Would You Ever Try These Crazy NYFW Beauty Trends?
Culture
Lifestyle
Watches & Jewelry
Magazine
Video
GreenGale Network
Media Kit
| February 15, 2017 | Parties

Ocean Drive magazine’s Editor-in-Chief Jared Shapiro and Publisher Courtland Lantaff were joined by the magazine’s notable cover star, Charlotte McKinney, who stepped out in a matching GUESS & Marciano strapless crop top and pencil skirt at Byblos Miami on South Beach, the chic Mediterranean-inspired lounge on February 15, 2017. At the invitation-only event, presented along with GUESS, Miami’s VIPs and tastemakers toasted with cocktails by Brugal Rum.

Tags: events parties galleries photos
Categories: Parties

Photography by World Red Eye

January 30, 2017

Brazilian Artist Romero Britto to Launch New Collection of Must-Haves
February 14, 2017

Miami's Eligible Bachelors on Their Best and Worst Valentine's Days & What They Look for in a Partner
February 14, 2017

Miami's Hottest Women Share Their Valentine's Day Plans & What They Look for in a Partner


