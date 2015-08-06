    

The World Happiness Summit Makes Its Way to Miami This Month

By Carla Torres | March 6, 2017 | Culture

Share

The first World Happiness Summit makes Miami its home this month, while aiming to raise the feel-good quotient worldwide.

happiness-summit.jpg

With Lululemon as its presenting partner, the World Happiness Summit is part of a growing global movement and will feature local yogis, like Amy Dannheim, leading morning yoga sessions to get attendees happy, aware, and in flow.

What if someone told you that, like beauty, happiness too lies in the eye of the beholder? That’s the case that 25 experts will make at the inaugural World Happiness Summit. “It’s a movement,” says co-founder Karen Guggenheim of the global effort to study happiness. Featuring workshops intended to activate all five senses, unlock emotions, develop intuition, and manifest positivity, this three-day extravaganza of glee aims to provide the keys for a healthy mind and body.

“Happiness is not about rainbows and unicorns,” says Guggenheim, “but about well-being.” Your journey to nirvana will include panels with joy experts like author Shawn Achor, Professor Sonja Lyubomirsky, and Tal Ben-Shahar—creator of the most popular course in Harvard’s history, on positive psychology—who will all share practical tools for happiness. That’s in addition to morning meditation, yoga led by a Lululemon global ambassador, a farmers market, a “mystical bazaar” (featuring books and literature from all the speakers), and a closing beach party on the sands of Haulover. And if three days of good vibes aren’t enough, 18 more days of online programming will follow.

“Our goal is to become the new World Economic Forum, looking at prosperity through different lenses,” says Guggenheim. “Instead of quantifying by looking at financials, we’re looking at how policies are affecting people’s state of well-being.” March 17–19, Ice Palace Film Studios, 59 NW 14th St., Miami

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only deals from our luxe partners!
 
 
Tags: events yoga march 2017
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY BY MATT ROY FOR LULULEMON (YOGA); SHUTTERSTOCK (PALM TREES)

