By Jon Warech | March 7, 2017 | Culture

Top baseball stars from around the globe take the field in Miami to represent their countries at the fourth World Baseball Classic.

Shown celebrating their victory over Puerto Rico to win the World Baseball Classic in 2013, the team from the Dominican Republic will have to get past Team USA at Marlins Park this month if they hope to retain their title.

Appropriately dubbed the World Cup of baseball, the World Baseball Classic is back at Marlins Park for its first round of action from March 9 to 13. Taking the field in Miami this year will be Team USA, the Dominican Republic, Canada, and Colombia, each team comprising the best baseball players in its country, who will compete to move on to the semifinals and finals in Los Angeles.

While the United States has never finished higher than fourth place (the Dominican Republic won the last Classic, in 2013), with a roster featuring Major League Baseball All-Stars like Ian Kinsler, Andrew McCutchen, and Buster Posey, as well as Florida Marlins standout Christian Yelich, this year’s squad could produce our first gold medal. Leading the team is former Marlins manager Jim Leyland, who guided the Marlins to a World Series title in 1997.

With the best bats in the business and national pride on the line, the World Baseball Classic is an exciting preview of not just the upcoming MLB season but the All-Star Game, too, which will also take place at Marlins Park, this July. 501 Marlins Way, Miami, 305-480-1300